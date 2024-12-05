State Grid Linyi County Power Supply Company: Welcoming Peak Winter, Ensuring Power Supply, Guarding Warm Winter Days

DEZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cold winter wind gradually rises, many parts of the country are experiencing peak electricity consumption periods. In order to ensure that the general public can enjoy stable and reliable power supply in the cold winter, State Grid Shandong Linyi County Power Supply Company, the affiliate of State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company, has taken active actions, fully launched the peak winter power supply guarantee work, and made every effort to ensure the safety and stability of power supply.

Faced with the peak electricity consumption in winter, State Grid Linyi County Power Supply Company has planned ahead, carefully deployed, and coordinated efforts from top to bottom. We have developed a series of scientific and effective measures to ensure power supply from multiple aspects such as production scheduling, operation and maintenance management, and customer service.

Solidly carry out hidden danger investigation for sensitive and important users. Strictly following the requirements of the peak winter power supply plan, a safety hazard investigation was carried out on 62 heating pump stations and 7321 coal to electricity users in the county. A total of 247 hidden dangers have been identified, 224 have been rectified, and 23 are currently under rectification. Implement the principle of "one stop, multiple uses" for autumn inspection, and use maintenance opportunities to urge 12 users to complete equipment preventive tests.

Conduct a detailed investigation of load resources. The power load management center of the company has been authorized by the government seal, adhering to the principle of "priority of demand response, orderly use of electricity to support the bottom, and energy-saving use of electricity assistance". It has established a load resource pool of 46700 kWh for demand response, 169800 kWh for orderly use, and 3400 kWh for off peak maintenance, ensuring that it can "pull, withstand, and win" at critical moments.

Promote the safety improvement of metering and charging facilities. In accordance with the requirements of the owner system management of measuring equipment, the establishment of measuring boxes and the survey of measuring devices were carried out in each area. A total of 70500 measuring boxes were inspected, 24500 measuring points were inspected, more than 7000 old and damaged measuring boxes were replaced, and more than 200 flammable materials were cleaned up around the measuring station area to ensure safe operation. Continuously monitor the operation status of charging and swapping equipment, post safety charging instructions, and ensure that 36 charging stations operate well, safely, and reliably.

In addition, State Grid Linyi County Power Supply Company has strengthened the inspection of power grid equipment, unmanned aerial vehicle inspection, online monitoring, etc., to improve the intelligence level of power grid operation and maintenance. Next, State Grid Linyi County Power Supply Company will continue to adhere to the service tenet of "people's electricity for the people", continuously improve its power guarantee capability and service level, actively respond to possible severe weather such as heavy snowfall, strong cooling, and strong winds, ensure calm response to extreme weather, and fight the "defense war" of winter power supply.

SOURCE State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company