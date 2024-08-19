State Grid Lishui Power Supply Company: "cool resources" with fire "tourism fever"

LISHUI, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of autumn has passed, and the temperature in Zhejiang province is still high. Zhou Haibiao, a tourist from Shanghai, has been enjoying rural specialties in the highest altitude township of Suichang County in Lishui, where he and his wife have spent the summer for six years.

"Lishui mountain is good, the water is good, the air is good, and the temperature is very comfortable, which is very suitable for our elderly people to rest and recuperate." Zhou Haibiao praises Gaoping's environment. Gaoping Township is one of the earliest villages in Lishui to open farm music, from 2006 to now the township has a total of more than 200 households directly engaged in farm music management, more than 4000 beds, direct employees thousands of people. In Lishui, there are many small mountain villages like Gaoping, which are popular with out-of-town tourists.

Every year in July and August, the farmhouse enters the annual business season. Summer high temperature farm operation electricity demand is increasing, safe electricity can not be ignored. State Grid Lishui power supply company organized party members service team to carry out door-to-door service, a full range of investigation of hidden dangers of electricity, party members into the area of farm music, household by household carefully check indoor and outdoor power lines.

"Do we need more electricity?" "The power cable should not be close to the gas stove, barbecue oven and other fire sources, heat sources." "The grounding protection of electrical equipment should be checked frequently." At each farm, the team members asked customers about the electricity load and the use of electrical appliances in detail. "Thanks to you, with reliable electricity as a guarantee, my business is booming." Shanli Red farmhouse operator Cheng Fazeng looked at the power personnel who specially came to the "free diagnosis" electricity facilities, couldn't hide their excitement, and kept praising the power supply staff for their sincere service.

In recent years, with the expansion of the popularity of Lishui's major scenic spots, it has led to the vigorous development of rural tourism, and the days of farmhouse happiness are also prosperous. In order to provide high-quality and efficient power supply services for the surrounding farmers, the State Grid Lishui Power supply Company strengthens inspection and inspection according to the operation characteristics, scale and power supply environment of each farm, carries out load measurement and contact temperature measurement during peak hours of electricity consumption, and grasp the operation of line equipment in real time, and uses comprehensive maintenance to eliminate hidden defects in time. At the same time, the establishment of farmhouse owners wechat service group, to provide 24-hour fault repair services, at any time to provide customers with high-quality and convenient power supply services.

The example of Shanli Red Farmhouse is only a microcosm of Lishui relying on mountain summer tourism to open up the road of common prosperity. Now in Lishui, homesay has become an important attraction for rural tourism, is the "network red card" sought after by many tourists, according to statistics, Lishui city has more than 1,100 villages become A level scenic village, the masses at home to eat the "tourist meal".

Up to now, the company dispatched a total of more than 300 people, checked more than 500 households, and assisted customers to eliminate 30 safety hazards. In the next step, the State Grid Lishui Power Supply Company will continue to improve the service quality and efficiency, take the initiative to ensure that the power supply is "not interrupted", and make the mountain "summer economy" hot with high-quality, convenient and efficient power services.

SOURCE State Grid Lishui Power Supply Company