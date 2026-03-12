State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company successfully held the second "Qingmiao" Beyond Competition

YINCHUAN, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 3 to 12, the State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company successfully held its second "Qingmiao" Beyond Competition, covering eight major fields including marketing services and substation operation and maintenance. A total of 476 employees participated in the skills competition through a three-dimensional assessment of "theory + practical operation + case study," promoting learning and supporting the resumption of work and production.

The event established a system of "full-cycle preparation and all-dimensional training": Firstly, it compiled a ten-thousand-question bank targeting practical combat, integrating core knowledge points from key businesses such as distribution network operation and inspection, dispatching, and communication; Secondly, it strengthened practical training support, leveraging winter training resources to integrate 21 training venues and organize expert groups for systematic training; Thirdly, it innovated the evaluation mechanism, setting up three modules: theoretical computer-based test, case analysis, and skill practical operation. Participants completed 300 objective questions and case analyses within 1.5 hours in the theoretical examination, while the practical operation simultaneously conducted eight professional projects such as equipment debugging and fault across four venues, focusing on inspecting standardized operations and emergency response capabilities.

The event featured three highlights: Firstly, the participation scale reached a new high, with 194 power supply service employees competing on the same stage with main business personnel for the first time; Secondly, the competition form was, with the theoretical examination achieving intelligent scoring by human-machine collaboration, and double supervision being set at practical operation workstations to ensure fairness; Thirdly, cultural empowerment demonstrated unique characteristics, creating an immersive competition atmosphere through "Qingmiao" themed visual identifiers, short video documentaries, and other means, with new media clicks exceeding 20,000 times.

State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company deepened its talent cultivation mechanism with the competition as a fulcrum: It established a mechanism linking competition results with position promotion, with 38 winners already included in the reserve talent pool; It extracted excellent practical operation methods to compile eight volumes of the <Standardized Operation Guide Handbook> ; It promoted the deep integration of "skill competition + production tackling," planning to conduct six special competitions such as distribution network automation debugging this year. Through a closed-loop system of "competition - training - selection," it continues to forge a high-quality skilled army for the construction of a new type of power system.

SOURCE State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company