State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch helps the "ice and snow economy" in the area under Liupan Mountain

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of winter, Jingyuan County, located in the eastern foothills of Liupan, is actively promoting the development of its "ice and snow economy". Relying on tourism resources such as the snow scenery of Liupanshan, the Jinghe ice waterfall, the rime of Wolong Mountain, special courtyard homestays, and yellow beef delicacies, Jingyuan County is gradually building a new pattern of winter tourism. In this process, the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has given full play to its power guarantee role and injected strong impetus into the "hot development" of the local economy.

Recently, with the drop in temperature, favorable conditions have been created for artificial snow. At Yahao International Ski Resort, lighting facilities, ropeways and other equipment are being intensively operated and debugged. The staff of the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch take turns to seize the time, ensuring that the snow machines are fully operational and preparing thoroughly for the ski season. Every year, the company contacts the ski resort in advance and organizes staff to conduct a comprehensive check on the electricity consumption of the snow field. When important activities are encountered, emergency power vehicles and power personnel will be coordinated to be on duty 24 hours a day in the snowfield to ensure a safe power supply.

In addition, the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch also arranged for staff to carry out a net-pull-type inspection of the 10 kV line for the main ski resort, clean up safety hazards such as bird's nests in the channel in a timely manner, and measure the temperature of switches, transformers and other contacts to ensure the normal operation of the equipment. Next, the company will further strengthen its power supply support for ski resorts and related tourism industry chains, in combination with the local tourism development plan. Electricity demand for winter ice and snow projects in Jingyuan County, contributing to the prosperity and development of ice and snow tourism, so that "cold resources" can truly become a new engine driving the "hot development" of the local economy.

