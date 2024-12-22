State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch: High-quality power service improves the quality of Chaona eggs

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the staff of the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch went to the Chaona egg sorting and marketing center in Pengyang County Industrial Park to carry out an investigation of potential safety hazards in electrical equipment to ensure that customers' electricity consumption is safe and reliable.

As an agricultural characteristic industry in Pengyang County, Chaona eggs have won the favor of consumers with their unique advantages of low fat, low cholesterol, large egg yolk and thick egg white. However, the traditional egg sorting method relies on manual operation, which is inefficient and labor-intensive. In order to change this situation, the egg sorting marketing center project came into being, injecting new vitality into the development of the industry. The project invested a total of 1.19 million yuan and leased a factory building with an area of 836 square meters of factory buildings and introduce advanced equipment. It is expected that 20,000 eggs can be sorted per hour.

State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has conducted in-depth research and formulated a detailed power support plan according to the needs of the project. At the same time, the company has also added transformers, optimized transmission lines, and ensured sufficient power supply. In daily production, the company regularly organizes staff to investigate hidden dangers and provide uninterrupted high-quality services for the Chaona egg industry.

With the continuous expansion of the market, Chaona eggs have been sold to Beijing, Xiamen, Xi'an, Yinchuan, Guyuan and other cities, and the market share continues to expand. State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch will continue to provide high-quality services to help the egg move to a broader market through a variety of marketing methods, contributing to the development of Pengyang characteristic agriculture.

SOURCE State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch