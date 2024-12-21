State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch: Improve the quality and efficiency of services to help enterprises develop

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Thank you for the high-quality service provided by the power supply company and for assisting the Guyuan Library with heating as scheduled. Now our company's production line clean energy heating project has been put into operation as scheduled. Your power supply service is very professional and efficient, which makes me feel the 'Connect the power quickly' effect!" Recently, the deputy chief engineer of Ningxia Xinfut Energy Service Co., Ltd.'s project agency praised the service quality and charging speed of the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch.

In order to further optimize the power business environment and ensure that major livelihood customers can use reassuring and satisfactory electricity, the company organized special inspection activities to ensure the safe use of electricity, and went to the Second Production Center of Ningxia Mobile Group's Guyuan Branch, China Unicom's Guyuan Branch, and China Telecom Group's Guyuan Branch, among others, to carry out special inspection services for safe electricity use. The company's staff measured and analyzed the energy consumption of each enterprise, providing suggestions for energy conservation and consumption reduction. At the same time, they went deep into the enterprise distribution room to carry out special inspections, carefully checking the operation of the equipment, the connection status of cable lines, and safety protection measures, while inspecting and measuring the temperature of electrical equipment such as transformers, switch cabinets, and terminal boxes in the distribution room to help customers eliminate potential safety hazards in a timely manner. During the special inspection process, the company's staff communicated deeply with the person in charge of the enterprise, listened to the customer's voice "zero distance, zero delay", took the initiative to coordinate and solve the problem of electricity consumption for customers, sent high-quality services to customers, and let customers use electricity safely and reliably.

In the next step, the company will resolutely implement the deployment of optimizing the business environment, give full play to the role of the "ballast stone" of central enterprises, take a higher political position, act as the "top soldier" in the business environment, and help companies to achieve high-quality development.

