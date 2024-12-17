State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch: Innovative Work Methods to Solve Challenges

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the turning process, pay attention to the angle to prevent tipping. Recently, at the construction site of the 110kV interval expansion project of the 330kV substation in Qingshuihe, operators from State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch are conducting the HGIS transfer and installation work using tankers. This project has a total investment of 3.08 million RMB.

The total investment in this project is 3.08 million RMB, which includes the extension of a 110kV outgoing interval and the connection of the Guyuan Changli Energy Storage 110kV Booster Station to this interval. Construction officially began on November 4, 2024, and is expected to be completed by mid-December. This project is of significant importance in enhancing the acceptance, configuration, and regulation capacity of new energy sources, as well as supporting local energy transformation and economic and social development.

The HGIS weighs 9 tonnes, and the entire Qingshuihe 330kV substation is energized. The expansion interval is adjacent to live components, and due to terrain conditions, large machinery and equipment cannot be deployed. Transport and transfer are challenging, and the construction poses high safety risks, according to the project supervisor.

To overcome the challenges of continuous operation and terrain limitations and to promote efficient equipment installation, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has successfully utilized transport tankers to effectively address substation transportation issues, mitigate construction safety risks, and reduce construction timelines. The transport tanker is a compact, versatile piece of equipment with wireless remote control, flexible operation, and time- and labor-saving features.

In recent years, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has implemented the "six fine four" infrastructure work requirements and continued to deepen the "mechanization for people, intelligent reduction" approach. Additionally, the branch has strengthened the promotion and application of new methods, new technologies, and new techniques, enhancing the essential safety level of transmission and transformation project construction. The company is committed to promoting the high-quality development of power grid construction.

SOURCE State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch