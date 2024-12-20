State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch promotes the convenience of joint operation of "Water, electricity, gas and heating network"

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has made remarkable achievements in optimizing the business environment and improving service efficiency, especially in the work of "effectively doing one thing", which has brought great convenience to the development enterprises in Pengyang County.

Lao Lan, the representative of the development enterprise in Pengyang County, was deeply touched by this. On the first day of the acceptance of the project, Lao Lan went to the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch to apply for the power supply and installation business. To his surprise, the staff responded quickly, not only helped him launch the 'Water, electricity, gas and heating network' joint reporting and installation business, but also realized the efficiency and convenience of business processing through the "five-in-one" service model. Lao Lan only needed to apply once, and all the problems were successfully solved.

Since the beginning of this year, the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has attached great importance to the work of "effectively doing one thing" and has worked closely with the relevant departments of the Pengyang County Government to clarify the goals and tasks of power system access and government-enterprise cooperation. The company not only streamlined the business handling mechanism, but also cooperated with relevant departments in the government administration to jointly solve key and difficult problems such as pipeline excavation and design technology disclosure. At the same time, by optimizing internal system access and enhancing the capabilities of joint business personnel, the service quality has been further improved.

Up to now, the power operation business of the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has been fully connected to the government's "Ningxia Project Approval Management" system, and the joint business has been successfully carried out five times, truly realizing the one-time completion of the "joint installation of the Water, electricity, gas and heating network", saving a lot of time and energy for residents and enterprises. In the future, the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch will continue to implement the corporate tenet of "people's electricity industry for the people" and contribute to local economic development and customers' good life and electricity use.

