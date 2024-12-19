State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch provides efficient services to help the relocation of the forest farm

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has been highly praised by Sutai State-owned Forest Farm, Liupanshan Forestry Bureau, Guyuan City, Ningxia, for its excellent service efficiency and dedication. To express gratitude, Sutai State-owned Forest Farm specially presented a banner to the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch.

Previously, Sutai State-owned Forest Farm decided to relocate to the abandoned Shanhe Township Central Primary School due to work needs. Due to the long-term unused status of the site, there is an urgent need for power support for the renovation of the office area. On November 11, the Wenbao Power Supply Institute of the Guyuan Power Supply Company of State Grid quickly responded after receiving the application for electricity consumption of the forest farm. The director of the Wenbao Power Supply Institute personally led the team to conduct an on-site survey and reported the situation to the superior company promptly.

State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch attached great importance to this matter and immediately organized professionals to carry out on-site construction. After 10 days of intensive work, 8 additional poles were added, 350 meters of wires were installed, and a 200-kilovolt transformer and 1 metering box were installed to successfully complete the power supply task.

Sutai State-owned Forest Farm expressed its heartfelt thanks to the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch for its efficient service, believing that this not only reflected the professionalism of the power supply company, but also won appreciable time for the smooth relocation of the forest farm.

SOURCE State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch