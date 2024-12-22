State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch provides strong power support for rural economic development

GUYUAN, China, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Lu Jie and Tian Xiao, members of the service team of the State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch, conducted a safety inspection of the power consumption facilities of the mushroom planting base in Shanghuang Village, Hechuan Township, Yuanzhou District, to ensure the stable and reliable power supply during the mushroom cultivation process.

The mushroom planting base in Shanghuang Village has developed rapidly since it was completed and put into operation in 2023. The modern processing workshop covers an area of 1,000 square meters, with 23 greenhouses, covering a total area of 2,000 square meters and having an annual production capacity of more than 1 million mushroom-sticks. Through the development model of "Party Branch + Scientific Research Team + Cooperative + Farmer", Shanghuang Village has realized the integrated development of stick processing, cultivation, planting and sales, which has not only promoted the economic growth of the village but also influenced the development of the mushroom industry in neighboring Camel River Village and Zhaiwa Village.

The prosperity of the mushroom industry cannot be separated from the stable and reliable power support. The local power supply department actively responded to the call for rural revitalization and formulated a detailed power supporting plan. 350 meters of 0.4 kV line was set up for the planting base, a 200 kVA transformer was installed, and three power meters were equipped.

Under the strong guarantee of the power supply company, the mushroom industry in Shanghuang Village has achieved remarkable results. This year, the village produced 150,000 mushroom-sticks, with an estimated revenue of 1.1 million yuan, an increase of 400,000 yuan year-on-year. At present, Shanghuang Village has signed a pre-sale order of 410,000 mushroom-sticks with Jingyuan County and Longde County, and it is expected that the income from the production of mushroom-sticks will reach about 1.8 million yuan in 2025.

Industrial prosperity is the cornerstone of rural revitalization. State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch will continue to pay attention to local agricultural development needs, optimize service measures, do a good job in door-to-door electricity services, and provide strong power support for rural economic development.

SOURCE State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch