State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company Ensures Timely Completion of Electrical Installation for Xiling 750kV Substation Project

YINCHUAN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical installation work at the newly built Xiling 750kV Substation was successfully completed on May 18, 2026, following the installation of the final bushing for the 750kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company provided full-process, high-efficiency material support throughout the project, achieving zero delays, zero errors and zero quality issues. Its robust supply guarantee and full-cycle services laid a solid foundation for the project's on-time, high-quality completion, strongly advancing the construction of a new-type power system in Ningxia.

As a pivotal hub project for optimizing the power grid structure, enhancing power supply capacity and facilitating new energy consumption, the Xiling 750kV Substation Project features high construction standards, tight schedules, a wide range of equipment and stringent technical accuracy requirements.

Since the project's launch, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company has implemented a dedicated project manager system, full-process closed-loop management and cross-departmental collaboration mechanisms. State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company has closely coordinated with project construction, supervision and design parties to accurately sort out material demand lists, technical standards, delivery schedules and installation sequences, and formulated reverse construction plans.

State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company has built a comprehensive support chain covering demand docking, production control, quality supervision, logistics scheduling, on-site acceptance and after-sales service. Adhering to the concept that "supply guarantee goes beyond delivery, and services run through the entire process", State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company stationed on-site personnel at the construction site to respond to on-site needs promptly.

Through telephone, WeChat and official work letters, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company coordinated with 32 manufacturers and deployed more than 110 on-site service personnel to quickly resolve technical and material matching issues. State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company also proactively collaborated with all parties to optimize installation connection processes, eliminating construction obstacles through efficient coordination and attentive services, and safeguarding the project's smooth progress with strong supply capacity.

Moving forward, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company will continue to refine its material support services, further enhance its overall material support capacity and collaborative service level, and deliver more professional, efficient and reliable supply services to contribute solid material support to the high-quality development of the power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Material Company