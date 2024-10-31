State Grid Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply Company Ensures Reliable Power Supply for Rural Clean Heating

WUZHONG, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure a reliable electricity supply for rural clean heating this winter, State Grid Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply Company recently upgraded the transformer capacity at the 35-kilovolt (kV) substation in Xiamaguan Town, Tongxin County.

This year, the company has been actively expanding and renovating transformer capacities at several substations, including the 35-kV substation in Weizhou Town, Tongxin County. This is being done to ensure both clean heating and industrial power for rural areas. The upgrades have increased the transformer capacity from 6.3 megavolt-amperes (MVA) to 10 MVA. All projects have been commissioned, significantly reducing the operational risks of the power grid and enhancing the reliability of power supply in the region.

Since 2021, the Tongxin County Government has been implementing a winter clean heating initiative that has already benefited 28,000 households. This winter, an additional 700 households in Weizhou, Xiamaguan and other townships are on track to adopt clean heating, along with more than 50 agricultural firms that have just signed on, including breeding farms and vegetable greenhouses. Meanwhile, State Grid Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply Company has completed capacity expansions, renovations and extensions of several 10kV power lines ahead of the winter heating season, further enhancing residents' sense of satisfaction and security.

