State Grid Pinghu Power Supply Company: "Peak shaving and valley filling" without perception, ensuring both stable power supply and production

JIAXING, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "After joining the virtual power plant response, the factory adjusted the production schedule by arranging production tasks with low power consumption during the 'peak shaving' period and those with high power consumption during the 'valley filling' period. This not only minimizes the impact on production but also enables the receipt of substantial rewards." On August 9th, when staff members of State Grid Pinghu Power Supply Company visited Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Co., Ltd. for a follow-up visit, the relevant person in charge of the enterprise, Lu Jianxing, introduced, "Last week, we actively participated in the response and are expected to receive a subsidy of approximately 840,000 yuan."

Since August, the high-temperature weather in Pinghu has continued to escalate. In response to the power supply challenges brought about by extreme high temperatures, from August 5th to August 9th, the Pinghu City Load Management Center organized a round of evening peak load control. A total of 299 households participated, with an average responsive load of 28,800 kilowatts and a responsive electricity consumption of 690,000 kilowatt-hours. It is expected to receive a provincial subsidy of 2.04 million yuan. At the same time, Pinghu City has introduced an emergency control subsidy plan for users with adjustable capabilities such as energy storage, diesel power generation, and self-owned power plants, and initiated responses through virtual power plants. A total of 16 energy storage users and 2 self-owned power plants participated, and it is expected to issue a municipal subsidy of 320,000 yuan, using the "hand of the market" instead of administrative instructions to regulate the power grid balance.

"The afternoon and evening are the peak electricity consumption periods in the city. During this period, some factories, energy storage, and shopping malls can reduce the electricity load by increasing the air conditioning temperature and adjusting the construction period. In this way, when aggregated, it is equivalent to adding a new generator set without adding an inch of land or consuming an extra ton of coal." Wu Jia, the director of the marketing department of State Grid Pinghu Power Supply Company, introduced that the Pinghu City Load Management Center has organized seven virtual power plant peak shaving calls this summer, and the maximum responsive load has exceeded 12,000 kilowatts several times.

As of now, the "virtual power plant" in Pinghu has aggregated 118 users including industries, energy storage, and self-owned power plants, and the maximum capacity of the resource pool is 101,000 kilowatts, accounting for approximately 9.4% of the local maximum social load in 2024.

