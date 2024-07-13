State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company: Power Supply Helps Accelerate the Development of Agricultural New Quality Productivity

PUYANG, China, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24th, the Party member service team of State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company came to Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd. to provide proactive on-site services for the enterprise, and received warm recognition from the company's responsible person. We would like to express our gratitude to the power supply company for their support and assistance, timely promotion of electricity policies, and assistance in inspecting electricity lines and power supply equipment. We are more confident in our future development.

Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd. was established in 2022 with a total investment of 370 million yuan. It is a group company that integrates the research and development, production, and sales of new formulas such as high tower compound fertilizer, ammoniated granulation compound fertilizer, nitro compound fertilizer, loss control fertilizer, and various functional fertilizers, providing comprehensive crop nutrition solutions.

In January 2023, after six months of construction, Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd. was officially put into operation with a substation capacity of 2500 kVA and a designed annual production capacity of 500000 tons.

At the beginning of the enterprise's operation, State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company dispatched power supply service personnel to form a service team, which integrated point to surface coordination to ensure the safe use of electricity and guarantee services of the enterprise.

In the early stages of the enterprise's production, we received selfless efforts from the power supply company. They not only conducted comprehensive and seamless inspections and guidance on the electrical equipment in the production workshop, but also verified and tested our high-energy consumption equipment, and put forward many rational opinions and suggestions. In short, without the strong assistance of the power supply company, our enterprise's production progress would not have been so fast! "When it comes to the development and growth of the enterprise, the company's leader Wang Xiaogang is full of emotions.

The many service measures of the power supply company mentioned by Wang Xiaogang actually stem from the "Ten Thousand People Helping Ten Thousand Enterprises" activity carried out by Puyang Power Supply Company. In recent years, Puyang Power Supply Company has focused on improving quality and efficiency, continuously optimizing service measures, enhancing service efficiency, and supporting the high-quality development of Puyang's economy. The "one-on-one" enterprise visit activity they carried out helped enterprises conduct energy efficiency diagnosis and analysis by understanding the electricity consumption characteristics of users in detail, and arranged production reasonably, greatly reducing the electricity costs of production enterprises.

With the upgrading and acceleration of agricultural development, more and more land growers have an increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers. Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd. has also anticipated market demand in advance and built high standard production lines for the enterprise. It already has two high tower granulation production lines and one ammonification granulation production line, both of which are at the forefront of the country. The production equipment has been updated, and the electricity consumption of the enterprise has increased synchronously. In the face of this "new situation", Puyang Power Supply Company once again intervened in advance, took the initiative to visit and understand the production electricity load of the enterprise, formulated detailed and reasonable electricity consumption proposals, and simultaneously added 1000 kVA of capacity for the second phase of the enterprise, increasing the annual electricity consumption of the enterprise to about 3.2 million kWh.

Adequate electricity provides strong power support for Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd. The company is operating at full capacity to expand production, with an annual output of up to 1.2 million tons in 2023. The daily production of high tower granulation compound fertilizer is 2700 tons, and the daily production of ammonification is 600 tons. This not only greatly meets the local fertilizer demand for agricultural production, but also exports its products to domestic and international markets.

Stable power supply is the biggest guarantee for our company, and their attentive and caring service makes us feel even warmer! "When it comes to the high-quality power supply service provided by Puyang Power Supply Company, Wang Xiaogang, the person in charge of Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd., expressed great satisfaction.

In the process of serving large and medium-sized private enterprises such as Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd., State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company insists on deepening the construction of service front-end, fully utilizing service channels such as "Yudian Xiaoge" and "I Want to Find Electricians", relying on "grid service telephone+power supply service WeChat group" to achieve rapid response to electricity demands, accurately capturing and efficiently handling electricity related demands.

In 2024, State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company will innovate service measures in power grid construction and power supply services, actively open up green channels for the development of private economy, and provide high-quality and efficient power services to the maximum extent for the development of private enterprises. The company strengthens communication with enterprises, timely understands the electricity load and business situation, solicits opinions and suggestions on power supply services, and deeply promotes more humane service methods such as "on-site service, tracking service, advanced service, emergency service" to tailor electricity consumption plans for private enterprises, help lock in the "optimal mode", and ensure maximum benefits. At the same time, targeted implementation of "one enterprise, one policy" differentiated services, proactive service, obligation to help private enterprises identify electricity safety hazards, inspect the operation of electricity lines and electrical equipment, help enterprises eliminate electricity hazards, guide enterprises to use electricity safely, and provide high-quality electricity for the development of private enterprises.

On June 7th, State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company received a call for help from Dunbei Agriculture Co., Ltd., stating that the company had abnormal electricity usage. The company promptly dispatched the Jiao Yulu Communist Party member service team to the scene. After careful inspection, it was confirmed that there is a risk of melting or short circuiting at any time due to high temperature and overheating of the incoming terminal in the distribution room of the company's production workshop. The service team immediately activated the emergency plan. On the one hand, they connected the workshop to a backup power source to ensure continuous production. On the other hand, they urgently assisted the enterprise in replacing high-performance terminals, avoiding power outages and production interruptions caused by accidental terminal melting, providing reliable protection for the enterprise's production and operation electricity.

Next, we will continue to strengthen our front-end service capabilities for key customers in the agricultural and furniture manufacturing industries within our jurisdiction through visits, inquiries, and other means. We will extend the experience of enterprises in obtaining electricity, help enterprises increase energy efficiency and reduce costs, and create a good "business environment" atmosphere. Jiang Zhifu, the person in charge of Qingfeng County under State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company, made a commitment to power supply services.

In the process of continuously deepening the construction of the business environment, State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company is making every effort to improve the "electricity access" experience of key enterprises. Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Puyang Power Supply Company has carried out a special action of "safe electricity use+service improvement+energy consumption investigation" within key enterprise groups, based on consolidating the safe electricity environment, improving customers' high-quality electricity service experience, and helping enterprises to open up resources and save costs. It has organized technical backbone to establish a special service team, strengthened power load monitoring, optimized and adjusted the grid service pattern, unified responsibility for grid equipment management, operation and maintenance, daily services, promoted high and low voltage integration, and improved service response ability and quality with high quality and efficiency. (Li Wei)

