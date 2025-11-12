BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Report on State Grid's Contribution to Global Security Initiative was released during the "Beautiful Bays, Better Lives" Ocean Ecological Civilization Storytelling Session held at the China Pavilion of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference. This marks the first contribution report by a Chinese enterprise on the implementation of the Global Security Initiative. It is also the third time State Grid has released a corporate contribution report on a United Nations platform, following the publication of the first Green and Low-Carbon Development Report by a central SOE at COP27, and the first Report on Contribution to Global Development Initiative by a central SOE during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

State Grid Releases Chinese Enterprises’ First Report on Contribution to Global Security Initiative (PRNewsfoto/State Grid Corporation of China)

Against the backdrop of global climate change, it has become a global consensus to accelerate the energy transition and effectively address the triple challenge of energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency. State Grid fully implements the new energy security strategy of "Four Reforms and One Cooperation", accelerating the development of a new energy system and the building of a New-Type Power System. The Company is advancing carbon peaking in a proactive and well-coordinated manner, fostering green production and lifestyles, and ensuring reliable electricity supply to support both economic development and people's livelihoods. Through these efforts, State Grid has provided a Chinese model and solutions that other countries can draw upon in strengthening energy security and advancing the green and low-carbon transition.

The Report is structured into five sections i.e. Preface, The GSI, The GSI and State Grid, Measures and Practices of State Grid in Implementing the GSI, and Outlook. It provides a systematic account of the State Grid's practices and experience in energy security and green, low-carbon transition. The Report vividly illustrates how State Grid has advanced the GSI by strengthening the national energy security line, serving national economic security, supporting national ecological security, and fostering international energy security synergy. Through innovative measures and remarkable achievements, State Grid has contributed to global efforts in promoting the sustainable development of global energy, safeguarding global energy security, and fostering international energy cooperation.

