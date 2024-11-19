State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company: Empowering the Local Wood Processing Sector with Comprehensive Power Services

HEZE, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Communist Party Service team of the State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company (Heze Power Supply Company) conducted a comprehensive electrical safety inspection at the wood processing facility in Huang'an Town, Yuncheng County, Heze. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to ensure a safe and reliable power supply for local timber processors.

Yuncheng County is emerging as a key hub in the global wood processing industry, fueled by its rich poplar resources. The county is home to over 5,000 wood processing entities, ranging from large companies to individual entrepreneurs, employing more than 100,000 workers. The sector generates an annual output of approximately 9 billion yuan (about $1.23 billion), making it one of the top four poplar processing centers in China. Yuncheng County has embraced technological innovations, transitioning from traditional production methods to more modern practices, spurring the development of a cluster of specialized small and medium-sized manufacturers. This transformation has led to the creation of a comprehensive industry ecosystem that includes everything from log trading and timber processing to wood panel production and furniture making.

Since 2024, Yuncheng County's wood processing industry has undergone a significant transformation, driven by an investment of over 1 billion yuan (approximately $145 million) in state-of-the-art production facilities and a major push towards automation. Heze Power Supply Company has played a crucial role in this upgrade, helping local businesses optimize their energy use to support more sustainable operations. The company has implemented fast-track processes to facilitate business growth, regularly inspected facilities to ensure electrical safety, and developed customized power plans to address the needs of these businesses. Moreover, it has advised on reducing operational costs through strategic tariff policies and alternative energy solutions. These measures are part of a broader effort to fulfill the county's ambitious goal of transforming raw poplar logs into finished products, emphasizing the commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible industrial development.

Simultaneously, Heze Power Supply Company's supply division opened an electric convenience service center in Huang'an Town. The center regularly conducts door-to-door visits and offers a range of services, including emergency repairs, ongoing power maintenance, policy consultations, and energy usage analysis. Utilizing advanced technologies and drone-based inspections, the company ensures 'zero downtime' for local businesses during high production cycles and other critical periods.

SOURCE State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company