State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Wucheng County Power Supply Company: "Chief Service Officer" Spearheads Enterprises on New "Belt and Road" Initiatives

DEZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our enterprise is fully committed to maximizing production capacity, and we ensure robust technical support and electricity provision for our new production line," stated the "Chief Service Officer" from the Wucheng County Power Supply Company in Dezhou, Shandong. This was during an inspection of electrical equipment on July 28 at Shandong Hongye Environmental Co., Ltd., which was busily fulfilling overseas orders.

Wucheng County, located in Dezhou City, Shandong Province, is China's largest production hub for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) components, home to over 3,600 businesses that manufacture 75% of the national output of HVAC parts. Over the past few years, these businesses have seized opportunities from the "Belt and Road" initiative, striving to meet international standards and innovate, thereby continually expanding into global markets.

"Participating in various international platforms through the 'Belt and Road' initiative has been seamless, but to truly take our products global, enhancing quality and standards is imperative," said Fang Baojin, head of the company.

To achieve the stringent energy efficiency standards demanded by customers, the company has recently implemented an advanced, electrified smart production system that accelerates the transition to intelligent manufacturing. "We are grateful for the support from the government and the electric power department throughout this transition. The electrical system for the new production line is complex, and we benefitted from the on-site technical guidance provided by our electricity 'Chief Service Officer.' Their support was crucial during our peak production phase, ensuring ample power supply and timely order fulfillment," Fang explained.

To elevate the local HVAC industry and enhance the brand impact of the "China Central Air Conditioning City," the Wucheng County Power Supply Company has implemented the "Chief Service Officer" system. This proactive approach provides tailored, detailed, personalized, and interactive services, meeting the specific electricity needs of each enterprise. Moreover, the company has also upgraded the electricity grid in the industrial park by implementing underground cable installation for two 35-kV transmission lines and two 10-kV distribution lines, removing 552 meters of overhead lines, and installing four new cable lines totaling 1,056 meters. This major upgrade significantly boosts the reliability of the industrial park's electricity network.

