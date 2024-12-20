State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Big data analysis helps the healthy development of the electric vehicle industry

SHIZUISHAN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to ensure and promote the healthy and rapid development of the electric vehicle industry, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company recently actively responded to the actual needs of the business department and carried out in-depth analysis of the utilization of new energy vehicle charging facilities in Shizuishan. This analysis aims to provide strong support for improving the quality of power supply services for users of new energy vehicles through big data.

As an important force to promote the green and low-carbon development in the field of transportation, the promotion of new energy vehicles needs to be further strengthened to significantly increase the proportion of new energy vehicles in the field of transportation. At the same time, as a key infrastructure for the popularization of new energy vehicles, the construction of charging piles should match the pace of the promotion of new energy vehicles, follow the principle of "moderately advanced and adapting to local conditions" to ensure the sustainable and healthy development of the electric vehicle industry. Therefore, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company gives full play to the advantages of big data technology and uses advanced methods such as data analysis, mathematical statistics and machine learning to carry out a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the basic situation of charging facilities, charging user behavior and facility utilization, so as to provide a decision-making basis for formulating a more scientific and reasonable charging facility construction plan.

The analysis results show that Dawukou District has the largest number of charging facilities, followed by Pingluo County and the lowest in Huinong District. At the same time, the overall power consumption of charging facilities in Shizuishan City is on the rise. Charging is mainly concentrated in the valley period, accounting for about 50% and 60% respectively.

In the next step, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to play the role of big data monitoring and analysis, closely integrate with the load, economy and other characteristics of Shizuishan area, optimize and integrate data analysis models, assist the government to continuously track local economic development, and better serve local economic development.

