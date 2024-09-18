State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: "Electric" Support for Rural Revitalization and Pear Garden Fragrance

SHIZUISHAN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the golden autumn, melons and fruits are fragrant. Into the warm spring village pear garden of Chonggang town, the gentle breeze carries the fragrance of the fruitful pear trees. The growers are busy picking, packing and boxing their fruit. In this harvest scene, the staff of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company move between the pear trees to carry out a comprehensive "physical examination" of the electrical equipment in the orchard to ensure worry-free electric supply during harvesting.

In recent years, Chonggang Town in accordance with the idea of "industrial ecology, ecological industrialization", adhere to the variety quality brand, new technology and new model development of new varieties, orchard from extensive management to fine management change, through the construction of low-pressure pipeline, drip irrigation belt, planting high-quality pear seedlings, hiring experts to cultivate new varieties of Zaoshu pear, pruning, maintenance and other whole process technical guidance. After several years of cultivation experiments, the introduced high-end line Zaoyu pear has a good harvest, which not only drives the collective economic development of Chonggang town, but also becomes an important way for local farmers to increase their income.

"This orchard belongs to the village collective, originally used to plant Zaoyang pear, because the field did not set up low-voltage power lines, farmers suffered from low electricity, slow pump speed and small water supply pressure which seriously affected the yield and quality of the fruit. Since the village rural distribution network upgraded a few years ago, power electricity achieved full coverage, fruit trees can be irrigated at any time, the yield and quality of fruit have been greatly improved." Said Cui Wanqiao, head of the economic cooperative of Nuanquan Village.

Currently, it is the golden period of harvesting Zaoyang pear. In order to ensure the safe and reliable electricity during fruit storage and packaging for export, the company relies on the advantages of "village network construction" to facilitate the people's service, smooth the village network docking channels, actively provide "one to one" customized services, conduct a comprehensive investigation of the orchard irrigation equipment and cold storage power facilities, and timely deal with the lines and equipment with security risks. They also carry out regular inspections of transformers, distribution boxes and low-voltage lines around the orchard, rectify old lines, replace aging switches, start the construction of supporting projects in advance, extend the 10 kV line 200 meters, 0.4 kV line 50 meters, install a 400 kVA transformer and effectively solve the problem of seasonal peak power consumption period. It has injected sufficient electric energy into the development of rural characteristic industries, and helped the revitalization and development of rural economy with practical actions.

In addition to daily power inspection and maintenance, the company's staff also actively popularize the knowledge of safe electricity consumption to orchard farmers, guide them to correctly use the electrification equipment, and issue the "convenience service card" to farmers, and actively guide farmers to use the "online State network" APP online carrier for electricity payment, installation and connection, electricity query and other businesses. It allows farmers to easily experience high-quality and convenient power supply services without leaving their homes, truly opening up the "last 100 meters" of helping farmers.

Nowadays, with the support of reliable electricity, the Zaoshu pear industry of Nuanquan Village Economic Cooperative has achieved long-term development. In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply company will focus on the development needs of rural characteristic industries, increase the upgrading of the agricultural distribution network, improve the level of power supply service, safeguard the "money bag" for fruit farmers, fully support agricultural development, and help rural economic revitalization.

