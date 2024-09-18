State grid Shizuishan power supply Company: electricity to help lighthouse new village refresh

SHIZUISHAN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, walking into the Yaofu Town Lighthouse village beautiful livable ecological new village phase II project site, a scattered residential main project has been completed, workers are busy road hardening and other landscaping works. Several power workers shuttle in the table box and the room to carry out the completion inspection and acceptance of the power supply supporting facilities to ensure that residents can check in the new house as soon as possible.

In Pingluo County, about 20 kilometers to the south in Yaofu Town, there is a tower, the tower is seven stories high, about 38 meters, in a hexagonal shape. There's a village under the tower called Lighthouse Village. Here, the front and back of the house are scenery, and the beautiful countryside is painted. Here, "you can see the mountains, see the water, and remember homesickness." Here, a group of electric workers dressed in "red vests" go from street to street, dressing up the countryside, preparing for the construction of a beautiful and livable ecological new village.

A few years ago, it was a "hollow village" with dilapidated appearance and poor infrastructure, and villagers migrated to nearby counties. Today's lighthouse New village seems to open the "beauty mode", wide and clean streets, scattered black and white houses come into view. Regulating a new river pond, surrounded by green trees, blooming flowers, villagers in twos and threes in walking, listening to the play, fitness, chatting, all happy.

The "rebirth" of Lighthouse village benefits from the deepening of the reform of land rights and rural homestead system, and is inseparable from the high-quality power supply service of Shizuishan Power Supply.

In 2022, Lighthouse Village will take the "free ride" of Pingluo County's national rural homestead system reform pilot, adopt the model of "villagers' self-financing housing main body + government investment in infrastructure", and plan to build 344 sets of housing in stages.

Rural construction, electricity first. In June 2022, after learning that the Lighthouse beautiful rural livable project urgently needed power support, the State Grid Shizuishan Power supply company attached great importance to the site to understand the construction progress, construction planning and other information of the lighthouse new village, arranged special personnel to docking with the town government, completed the project reserve in mid-July, and officially issued and started construction in early August. Project investment of 2.626,700 yuan, a total of 10 kV line 0.328 km, 2 transformers, 0.4 kV line 0.193 km, laying cables 7.276 km. At that time, it was catching up with the high temperature and hot summer, and the State Grid Shizuishan power supply Company concentrated the construction force to work overtime and power in advance, to ensure that residents checked in on time, to protect the residents' winter heating electricity and domestic electricity, which was widely praised by residents, and received the commendations of the people's Government of Yaofu Town in Pingluo County.

Electricity provides a strong engine and hard support for the construction of the livable ecological new village of Lighthouse, and helps the power infrastructure and public services of Lighthouse Village achieve rapid development. The village is equipped with public facilities such as lakes and wetlands, small and micro parks, cultural squares, villagers' meeting centers, village history halls, leisure areas, lotus pond sightseeing spots and so on. Villagers' living quality and living standards have been significantly improved, and their sense of happiness and gain has been continuously enhanced. The front and back of the house are full of green, with all kinds of flowers and vegetables. Seeing the new lighthouse village, the villagers who have gone out to develop have returned to the village to settle down. Looking out, the lighthouse beautiful livable ecological new village shows vitality.

The second phase of the Lighthouse beautiful livable ecological new village project will start in early 2023, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of August this year, when the 109 residents of the second phase will also open the happy life of the "small courtyard in front of the house", and the happy life of the villagers will also take another step.

With the growing fame of Lighthouse Ecological New Village, the economic development is getting better and better, and the electricity demand of agricultural and rural modernization is getting higher and higher, which puts forward higher requirements for power quality, and the response speed of power supply service should be further accelerated.

The State Grid Shizuishan Power supply company focuses on rural revitalization, power supply security and other agricultural and rural electricity work, understands what the countryside needs, and provides corresponding services in a timely manner. By opening up green channels, we can effectively solve urgent and difficult problems for the masses.

In recent years, the State grid Shizuishan power supply company has firmly implemented the enterprise purpose of "people's electricity industry for the people", centering on the rural revitalization strategy, taking "ecology + electricity" as the starting point, and deepening the "government-electricity linkage and electric-enterprise interaction" in promoting the "hollow village" exit renovation and gradually realizing the "one village and one village" beautiful village construction. Create a "one region, one feature" electricity business environment according to local conditions. Continue to increase investment in power grid transformation, open up the "electric blood" of rural industrial development, and constantly improve the compatibility of electric power planning and rural revitalization, helping the broad masses of people to live a better life.

