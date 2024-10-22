State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Electricity to help the "small mushroom" release the "mushroom" force

SHIZUISHAN, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "These mushrooms I grow from production to drying, as long as there are difficulties with electricity, the power supply company is on call." Recently, the state grid Shizuishan power supply station district manager came to Shizuishan City Dawukou Township level farm Xuefeng agricultural cooperative mushroom planting greenhouse to check the electrical equipment, and the person in charge of the cooperative Lin Xuefeng warmly greeted.

Xuefeng Agricultural Cooperative is the first batch of village collective economy developed. Relying on the model of "company + cooperative + farmer", the cooperative has built more than 10 standardized planting greenhouses. The varieties of mushroom planted are good, round and thick, with beautiful taste and high quality. At present, the surrounding mushroom cultivation cooperatives have developed to 5, and the mushroom industry has begun to take shape. In addition to local supply, finished shiitake mushrooms are also exported to Yinchuan, Zhongwei, Inner Mongolia and other places.

"The two cold storage power and electricity are normal, the switch one phase out line is a bit loose, it has just been treated." "And this watch box is low from the ground, usually the door should be closed to prevent electric shock." The staff carefully checked and measured the power consumption data of the equipment for customers, and reminded the daily maintenance safety precautions.

In order to ensure reliable power supply for customers and help the mushroom industry flourish, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company, combined with the "four small" service, established the village service customer manager system through grid management, and carried out 24-hour "online + offline" electricity connection services for industries such as planting Shiitake mushrooms and pollution-free vegetables, and actively built a "connecting bridge" for the mushroom industry.

Small shiitake mushrooms prop up big industries, and electricity lights up rural roads. Next, the State grid Shizuishan Power supply company will continue to increase the power supply services for shiitake mushrooms and other industries in the area, combined with customer visits, according to the personalized power needs of different customers, to develop a "one household one policy" power supply plan, with reliable power security and quality services to inject a steady stream of power for rural revitalization.

