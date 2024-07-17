State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Energizing Qilin Melons to Enhance Farmer Income and Improve Quality

SHIZUISHAN, China, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The electrical connections in the greenhouse have been waterproofed, addressing significant safety risks due to the high humidity and temperature. We've taken care of these issues for you, but it's important to remain vigilant." On July 12th, employees of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company visited the Qilin melon planting base at the Diversion Sluice in Qukou Township. They proactively identified and mitigated safety hazards to ensure a safe and reliable electricity supply during the melon "marketing season," and to provide "full power" support for the cultivation of this specialty crop.

It is well known that Pingluo County in Shizuishan has been actively developing its specialty agriculture, with locals increasingly cultivating economically beneficial crops such as watermelons and chili peppers. Qilin melons, particularly prized for their thin skins, pleasant taste, and high juice content, have won the favor of traders from various regions and are sold nationwide, bringing significant profits to the local people. This year, Diversion Sluice Village in Qukou Township has planted 1,700 mu of Qilin melons, and the neighboring villages of Hongchao, Ruanqiao, and Jiaoji have also cultivated an additional 600 mu, with yields expected to reach up to 3,500 jin per greenhouse. Since the establishment of the Qilin melon planting base, Qukou Power Supply Substation has been actively coordinating with the nearest power source points. Despite the nearest power point being more than 200 meters away from the fields, to ensure the successful advancement of this project, the Qukou Power Supply Substation immediately conducted on-site surveys with Pingluo County Power Supply Company's Operations and Inspection Department and the project construction team to finalize the implementation plan. By the end of March, all accompanying electrical facilities were completed, including over 300 meters of new low-voltage lines, installation of ten poles, and five new meter boxes, thus achieving full electrical coverage for the Qilin melon planting base.

The cultivation of watermelons in greenhouses demands high electrical standards, where systems like spray illumination and intelligent temperature controls constantly monitor various data within the greenhouses—all reliant on a high-quality power supply. State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has strategically planned, deployed resources efficiently, and taken prompt action, adopting a "zero-distance" service model right from the start of the melon field electrification, through the nursery, growth, and harvesting stages. Moreover, the company regularly organizes staff to provide "inspection services" inside the watermelon greenhouses, helping growers to check and maintain the electrical lines, water pumping, and irrigation equipment, and to identify safety hazards within the planting bases. They also offer advice and assistance on the use of electrical equipment for irrigation and lighting, guiding growers towards safe, economical, and rational electricity usage. Furthermore, they actively educate growers on electrical safety, emphasizing the precautions for using electrical devices in greenhouses, particularly the risks during windy conditions when the greenhouse films might contact electrical lines, thus providing substantial power support for the development of local specialty agriculture.

With ample power, industries prosper, and villages beautify. Going forward, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to enhance its service levels, constantly improve the business power environment, and steadfastly uphold its corporate mission of "serving the people through the power industry." The company remains proactive in providing safe and reliable power guarantees and high-quality, attentive power services to support local rural revitalization, effectively acting as a pioneering "electricity officer" for local development.

