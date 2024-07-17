State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Ensuring Safety and Abundant Harvest During the "Sanxia" Season

SHIZUISHAN, China, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hello, Chief Ye, this is a Summer Grain Harvesting Safety Agreement. We need your assistance at the township level to get this signed by the agricultural machinery operators involved in this year's harvest..." The annual summer grain harvest season has begun once again. On July 3rd, aiming to enhance service for the summer harvest, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company meticulously planned the electricity supply assurance for the harvest season, bolstered the provision of power services, and vigorously promoted safe electricity usage. The company ventured into townships to sign "Summer Grain Harvesting Safety Agreements," ensuring a secure and reliable electricity supply to support stable and increased production during the harvest.

Past summer harvests have seen numerous incidents of combines and transport vehicles colliding with poles and other infrastructure, leading to power line failures and equipment accidents. To address this, the company's substation managers braved the scorching sun to inspect distribution lines and agricultural electricity facilities in the fields, ensuring all equipment was functioning correctly. They also meticulously checked the placement of warning signs on field power facilities and distributed manuals at the harvesting sites, thoroughly explaining the severe consequences and legal liabilities associated with damaging power facilities. This effort aims to prevent accidental contacts with poles and power lines by harvesters and other agricultural machinery, thereby safeguarding the safety and stability of the power grid.

State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company distributed electricity safety notices to agricultural clients within the area while also conducting safety electricity usage campaigns. Safety agreements for the summer grain harvest were signed with village teams, reminding growers to prevent vehicles from colliding with poles or snapping guy wires during the harvest, thus ensuring the safety of power facilities.

As the Yinnorth Plain enters the busy "Sanxia" farming season, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has taken early measures and prepared thoroughly to provide thoughtful and attentive services, ensuring that all summer grains are harvested and safely stored. Proactive doorstep services have been organized to fully prepare for safe and reliable electricity usage during the harvest. Key areas and crucial segments of power facilities have undergone preemptive infrared temperature measurements and night patrols, along with hazard investigation and management focused on transformers, poles, crossing spans, and substation areas in the fields. Protective measures and pathway management in wheat fields were initiated early, clearing areas around distribution transformers and meter boxes of debris. Warning signs were installed on lines prone to "Sanxia" seasonal activities, and protective covers were fitted to guy wires to prevent collisions with harvesting machines.

Moreover, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has actively conducted maintenance on operational equipment, using infrared thermometers and other technological methods to carry out comprehensive inspections of potential hazards, focusing on the wheat field line fuses, disconnectors, and lead connectors, with immediate rectification of any discovered faults. Additionally, the company has facilitated a green channel for irrigation electricity applications, offering "one-stop" services from application to meter installation, and actively promoted the "Online State Grid" app for online electricity services, simplifying the application process and quickly processing temporary electricity requests for the public. Onsite assistance was provided to solve electricity issues for residents, with targeted distribution of anti-vandalism brochures and explanations of safe electricity usage; further enhancing the 24-hour repair duty management, ready to address the electricity issues reported by the public promptly, providing timely electricity services to the community, and offering comprehensive, reliable power supply support for agricultural production.

SOURCE State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company