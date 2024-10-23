State Grid Shizuishan power supply Company: Escort "coal to electricity", improve quality and efficiency to warm people's hearts

SHIZUISHAN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State grid Shizuishan power supply staff to Baofeng street, Zhenguan village, Xingsheng village new rural installation of air energy heating users to carry out safety electricity inspection work, timely elimination of electricity safety hazards, to ensure that users in winter electricity safety and reliability.

Before the arrival of winter, the State grid Shizuishan power supply company organized personnel to take the initiative to provide on-site service, mainly to check the power supply lines, sockets, switches, etc., to ensure the normal use of customers' electric heating products. At the same time, especially strengthen the visit of special groups such as lonely elderly people in rural areas and left-behind children families, check the electric heating equipment such as electric blankets, air conditioners, electric heaters, electric boilers, and explain the knowledge of safe use of electricity, the safe use of electric heating equipment, the treatment of electrical failure and the prevention of personal shock first aid, and focus on reminding the elderly and children's families to enhance the awareness of safe use of electricity. Improve the ability of self-protection, so that the common sense of safe use of electricity.

At the same time, it also collects statistics on the demands and concerns of users of "coal to electricity", and regularly conducts household checks at the homes of users of "coal to electricity" to check whether there are security risks and other problems in indoor power facilities. And establish a "coal to electricity" user WeChat group to facilitate the masses to inquire and report for repair at any time, help the masses solve their difficulties at the first time, and let the masses in the area "warm" to the end.

In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power supply company will continue to do a good job of "coal to electricity" and other heating platform areas, line operation and maintenance, further deepen the "coal to electricity" area repair, do a good job of clean heating areas, special weather, important time to ensure power supply work, "coal to electricity" hidden dangers emergency, special things special. Let users heating more convenient, more assured to enjoy the comfort and convenience of green electricity, so that the people in the area really have a clean and warm winter.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company