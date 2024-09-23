State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Escort sturgeon farming to help rural revitalization

SHIZUISHAN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the edge of the rippling ponds, sturgeon swim merrily, heralding another bumper harvest. Recently, the staff of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company walked into the Liufen Valley sturgeon breeding base in the morning light, and carried out a comprehensive and detailed inspection of the power supply lines and equipment here. Li Dong, head of the breeding base, looked at the busy staff and expressed gratitude: "This year, our sturgeon are growing happily, thanks to your intimate service, electricity safety is guaranteed, we can feel at ease to raise fish!"

Liufen Gou sturgeon breeding base, as one of the key projects of local rural revitalization, in recent years, with the support of the government and the help of the power supply, it has realized the transformation from small-scale farming to large-scale and modern. The base covers a vast area, adopts advanced breeding technology and equipment, and steadily increases the annual output, not only enriching the tables of local residents, but also driving the employment and income of surrounding villagers. In order to ensure the stable and reliable power supply of sturgeon breeding base, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company actively responds to the strategic goal of rural revitalization and takes the initiative to meet the electricity demand of the breeding base. Organized staff to go deep inside the breeding base to conduct a comprehensive inspection and maintenance of key equipment such as power supply lines, transformers, and distribution boxes. Under the hot sun, the staff shuttled between the fish ponds, carefully checking every detail to ensure that there were no safety risks.

During the inspection process, the staff of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company also had an in-depth exchange with the technicians of the breeding base to understand their electricity needs and difficulties. In view of the electricity consumption links involved in the process of sturgeon breeding, such as oxygen enhancement, circulating water treatment, cold storage and preservation, the staff of the power supply institute tailor-made the optimal electricity consumption scheme for the breeding base, and provided professional technical guidance. They patiently answer the questions of the breeding staff and help them master the knowledge and skills of scientific and safe electricity use. In addition, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company also gives full play to the demonstration role of "Party building +" and closely combines quality services with rural revitalization. The service model of "Station manager + green channel" has been established to ensure that the breeding base can be quickly solved when it encounters problems with electricity. Whether it is routine maintenance or emergency repair, the staff of the power supply office are committed to be on call 24 hours a day to provide a full range of power protection for the breeding base. With the in-depth implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, Liufen Gou sturgeon breeding base is ushering in a broader development prospect. State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company, as a strong backing for power supply, will continue to escort the breeding base with high-quality service and professional technology, and jointly promote the vigorous development of local rural revitalization.

In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to refine service measures, continuously improve service levels, effectively deliver the best quality power supply services to farmers, inject sufficient electricity into the development of local characteristic industries with practical actions, and comprehensively help rural revitalization and characteristic industry development.

