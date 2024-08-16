State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Fostering Government and Business Collaboration to Create a New Model for Rural Services

SHIZUISHAN, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, staff from State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company visited the Party and Mass Service Center's electric service station in Xinjian Village, Chengguan Town, Pingluo County, Shizuishan City. They engaged with villagers, providing education on safe and intelligent electricity use and related services.

The "Village-Network Co-construction" initiative has set up a government-enterprise cooperative service system and a convenient electric service station at the Party and Mass Service Center. This station offers villagers services such as electricity consultation, bill inquiry, bill payment, receipt collection, and notices for electricity disconnection and reconnection. Through "Online State Grid" app, villagers can directly handle requests for new installations, capacity increases, and changes to their electricity usage. The staff actively coordinates with village and town electricity liaisons to help customers. Tailored services for different rural customers, including care services for rural stay-behind residents and extended services for special groups, are conducted in cooperation with electric liaisons.

The "Village-Network Co-construction" employs an innovative "Three-Diagnosis Method". Village officials act as consultants building bridges for community electricity discussions, power grid staff patrol to solve residents' electricity problems, and village enterprises consult regularly to support Xinjian Village's development. Meanwhile, the company has customized its service network for the village's E-commerce Service Center. Two employees are responsible for four e-commerce service stations, coordinated by grid team leaders, creating a governance model of "minor issues resolved within the grid, major issues contained within the network, inter-grid assistance, and intra-network collaboration." This approach offers "nanny-style" electricity services to e-commerce stations, enhancing online and offline management of village-level electricity disputes.

Power grid employees with local liaisons, conduct various seasonal electricity usage education campaigns to promote a green, low-carbon lifestyle. They guide customers on peak-shifting electricity use during high-demand periods like summer and winter peaks, the Spring Festival and spring agricultural season, to promote electricity conservation. Moreover, collaborative coordination is a critical component of the "Village-Network Co-construction" electric service model. In its distribution line and electricity facility hazard identification and rectification efforts, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company collaborates with local governments to establish a grid-based joint defense and control system, pooling various patrol resources, optimizing patrol strategies for critical lines, and building a multidimensional protective system involving enterprises, government, fire services, and villagers.

SOURCE State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company