State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has made significant progress in comprehensively promoting the construction of grid-connected energy storage projects.

SHIZUISHAN, China, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has made remarkable achievements in the construction of grid-connected energy storage projects. On December 14, the 220 kV bus sectional transformation of Xiangyang Substation was successfully completed and the power transmission was resumed, which marked the successful completion of all construction tasks for the 220 kV delivery project of Shizuishan Jianbi and Yuanzhishan Energy Storage Power Station in Ningxia, and reached the milestone one year ahead of schedule, meeting the grid connection requirements for the two 400,000-kilowatt energy storage projects of Jianbi and Yuanzhishan.

As the "regulator" of the power system, the energy storage power station plays an irreplaceable role in ensuring the efficient and stable operation of the power grid and promoting the local consumption of clean energy. This time, the projects have built two new 220-kilovolt outlet intervals, providing grid connection capacity of 200,000 kilowatts for each of the two energy storage projects of Jianbi and Yuanzhishan, along with the synchronous completion of bus segmentation, which comprehensively improves the safety, flexibility and stability of the system operation.

State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has always focused on the construction of "industrial transformation demonstration city", kept in mind the instructions of "electricity and other development", actively implemented the policies and requirements for energy transformation and development, and accelerated the high-quality construction of the power grid. In just three months, the company has completed the construction of three energy storage projects: Zhonghe Sharing, Simplified Energy Storage Project, and Yuanzhishan Energy Storage Project, providing strong support for the 600,000-kilowatt energy storage project to be connected to the grid. In the future, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to promote the construction of the power grid, accelerate the construction of a new power system, optimize the network structure, and make greater contributions to the green transformation of energy and local economic development in Ningxia.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company