State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company helps the aquaculture industry to warm the winter

SHIZUISHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the staff of the Chonggang Power Supply Institute of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company went deep into the chicken farm in Lanfeng Village, Chonggang Town to carry out winter electricity safety inspection to ensure the stable and reliable power supply of the breeding industry in the cold season.

Zhang Lijun, the head of the chicken farm in Lanfeng Village, praised the service of the power supply company and said that there are more than 10,000 laying hens in the chicken farm. All processes, from the crushing and transportation of feed to the temperature control and tap water supply in the chicken shed, are now powered by electricity. As the weather gradually gets colder, he is very worried about electricity problems. However, the staff of the power supply company often come to check the safety of electricity consumption and satisfy their electricity demands in a timely manner, which provides a strong guarantee for the stable development of the breeding industry.

In order to ensure the safety and reliability of the power supply for the breeding industry in the jurisdiction, Chonggang Power Supply Institute focuses on the electricity needs of "agriculture, rural areas and farmers", enriches the work content of "village network co-construction" power convenience services, and continuously deepens "grid" services. The staff of the power supply company take the initiative to connect with farmers through door-to-door visits, telephone follow-up, etc., understand their electricity demands in detail, and explain to them safe electricity use knowledge and power-saving tips. In view of potential safety hazards such as old breeding equipment and chaotic internal wiring, the staff put forward rectification suggestions and urged farmers to standardize their use of electricity and prohibit unsafe practices of non-compliant lines.

In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will adopt a more proactive and advanced service form, implement the area management system, take advantage of "grid" service advantages, and regularly conduct "safety physical examination" for farmers' power lines and equipment to solve their electricity consumption problems in a timely manner. At the same time, the company will also optimize the installation and connection of meters, shorten the access time limit, warm the hearts of the masses with efficient and high-quality services, and help the high-quality development of the local characteristic aquaculture industry.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company