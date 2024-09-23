State grid Shizuishan power supply company: high-speed rail galloping electric escort

SHIZUISHAN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, along the railway from Huinong to Yinchuan section of Bao-Yin high-speed railway, the operation and maintenance personnel of the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company adopted the "artificial + intelligence" mode to conduct inspections of the station's traction and power conversion equipment and power supply lines, providing a reliable power guarantee for the official opening of the high-speed railway.

Baoyin high-speed railway is an important part of the main channel of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway network - Beijing-Lan channel, is a major project of the national "14th Five-Year Plan", an important traffic artery in the core area of the "Belt and Road" construction and development, and is also the first high-speed railway line connecting two ethnic minority autonomous regions in China, with a total length of 518 kilometers.

The Bao-Yin high-speed railway starts from Huinong District, Shizuishan City, Ningxia, through Dawukou District, Shizuishan City, Pingluo County, and finally reaches Yinchuan City, Ningxia, with a total length of 99 kilometers and a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. The railway section has four stations, namely Huinong South Station, Shizuishan Station, Shahu Station and Yinchuan Station. After the opening of the high-speed railway, it is of great significance to improve the backbone railway network in Ningxia, help the construction of the pilot zone and the high-quality economic and social development of Ningxia.

In order to ensure the safety and reliable power consumption of Baoyin high-speed railway station traction, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company invested in the construction of 220 kV external power supply project of Baoyin high-speed railway Ningxia Shizuishan South traction station, with a total length of 27.5 kilometers and 75 new poles and towers, with a total investment of 66.33 million yuan. The project mainly includes 1 main supply line and 1 standby supply line to provide two power supplies for the railway, respectively from 220 kV Chengguan substation and Lanshan substation, to ensure the stability of the power supply of the traction station.

The 220 kV external power supply project of Shizuishan South Traction Station in Ningxia has a complex route, passing through Pingluo County, Dawukou District, Huinong District and other administrative areas, and needs to pass through the water source protection area, wetland protection area, basic farmland and other ecological sensitive areas, involving the transformation and relocation of 29 lines of 110 kV and above, and drilling across more than 20 lines of 10 kV and above. At the same time, it has completed the crossing of Baolan Railway, Uma high-speed, 302 provincial road, etc., showing the characteristics of "cross-crossing and difficult construction", and the complex external environment has brought great challenges to the construction of the project.

State Grid Shizuishan power supply company advanced planning, careful deployment, take the initiative to docking customer demand for electricity, accurately grasp the power consumption of key users, establish an internal consultation and coordination mechanism, the use of supporting projects "customer manager + project manager" manager service mechanism, to solve the electricity demands of enterprises in a timely manner. At the same time, the company compresses the time limit of electricity consumption, takes "sunshine industry expansion" as the starting point, efficiently links various professional departments, and fully implements the "four fast" characteristic services of fast investigation, fast audit, fast acceptance, and fast power transmission to ensure that users receive fast delivery early. In the construction of the project, the company actively implemented the policy of optimizing the business environment to help users improve the convenience of electricity and reduce the cost of enterprise construction.

In order to ensure the safe promotion of the project, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company rationally arranged the key tasks of the project construction and project construction, coordinated the key elements of the project safety, quality, progress and so on, assigned special personnel to stay at the site, the site prevention and control, and the site guidance, and fully ensured the safety quality and progress of the project construction. The company created a coordination mechanism of "coordination meeting + tracking and supervision" for key projects, effectively reducing the internal circulation time, ensuring the smooth progress of key processes and key operations, and laying a solid foundation for the safe and smooth operation of the project.

It is worth mentioning that the project fully embodies the concept of green and environmental protection in the construction process. Through the use of whole-process mechanized construction, digital three-dimensional design and energy-saving new materials, the risk of construction operations is reduced, and the construction of green and low-carbon power grids is facilitated.

As the first high-speed railway in Shizuishan, the Huinong to Yinchuan high-speed railway will be opened to traffic

It greatly facilitates the travel of the people in Shizuishan area and along the route, and also provides a strong "track power" for the local advantageous industrial clusters, the integration of high-quality resources, and the complementarity of inter-regional industrial chains, which is of great significance for promoting the high-quality economic and social development of Shizuishan area. State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to focus on the high-speed rail operation power supply service guarantee work, regularly organize employees to visit the station to assist the station to do a good job of power supply management and the station surrounding facilities related to electricity risk investigation work, with professional, high-quality, convenient and warm power supply service for the safe passage of high-speed rail and local economic development to make positive contributions.

