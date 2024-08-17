State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company: Proactively Solving Villagers' Electricity Issues

SHIZUISHAN, China, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, while working on line loss management at the Tongfu Power Supply Station in Pingluo County, Shizuishan City, Zhu Dahai, a staff member, received a text message which stated: "[Yao Fu Transformer 521 Yao Tong Line, Jintang Team 3, No. 17 Public Transformer] is experiencing 'Three-phase Load Imbalance.' Please rush to the scene for investigation and resolution." Upon receiving the voltage anomaly work order from the power supply service command system, Zhu Dahai swiftly completed his current tasks and immediately drove to the site with his team.

"Master Wang, is there an issue with the electrical equipment in your field?" Zhu Dahai inquired upon arriving at the medicinal herb plantation base in Jintang Village, addressing its manager Wang Jianhu.

"Electrician master, you really are a godsend! I was just about to call you, and here you are, miraculously!" Wang Jianhu, exclaimed excitedly, grasping Zhu Dahai's hands as if he had found a savior. "The three water pumps installed in my field aren't starting properly, and the water output is very low. I've been trying to figure out the issue for a long time, please help!"

Jintang Village's medicinal herb plantation base cultivates 230 acres of Bletilla striata, a medicinal herb that thrives in moist, neutral soil. and it is crucial to continuously apply water and nutrients through submersible and booster pumps.

Zhu Dahai used a multimeter to measure the switches of the water pumps and found that the voltage for the three single-phase water pumps was around 198 volts. He then checked the other two phases at the customer's main control box, which showed 235 volts, except for the phase connected to the water pumps, which was under 200 volts. "You should connect the three water pumps across the three phases to balance the load, which will normalize the voltage, and the pumps will then operate correctly," Zhu Dahai explained as he rewired the connections for the customer. After reconnecting and powering up, the water pumps returned to normal operation.

Watching the water pumps run smoothly, Wang Jianhu shook Zhu Dahai's hand excitedly, thanking him profusely again, "The efficiency of your power supply office is truly impressive. You've saved my 200-plus acres of medicinal herbs. I'm so grateful for your timely intervention. "

