State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company provides strong and reliable power guarantee for the local economic and social high-quality development.

SHIZUISHAN, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the completion of the last operating instructions, 220 kV Bulan A line came into power operation, marking the successful completion and commissioning of key projects in Ningxia's northern power grid, the power grid's transmission capacity and safety factor have been significantly improved, providing a strong and reliable power protection for the high-quality economic and social development of Shizuishan.

The project is divided into network optimization and reinforcement projects, The construction process is faced with a complex environment and technical challenges. The State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company carefully organized, implemented responsibilities, promoted the mechanization of construction, and took other measures to ensure that the project was completed safely, efficiently, and with high quality. At the same time, the company also promotes the construction of other grid infrastructures and expands supporting grid projects to meet the power needs of the autonomous region, Shizuishan City, and key investment enterprise customers.

In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to scientifically plan grid construction projects, playing a supportive role in stabilizing the economy, ensuring growth, and promoting power development.

