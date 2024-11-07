State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company provides strong and reliable power guarantee for the local economic and social high-quality development.

News provided by

State grid Shizuishan power supply Company

07 Nov, 2024, 21:26 CST

SHIZUISHAN, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the completion of the last operating instructions, 220 kV Bulan A line came into power operation, marking the successful completion and commissioning of key projects in Ningxia's northern power grid, the power grid's transmission capacity and safety factor have been significantly improved, providing a strong and reliable power protection for the high-quality economic and social development of Shizuishan.

The project is divided into network optimization and reinforcement projects, The construction process is faced with a complex environment and technical challenges. The State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company carefully organized, implemented responsibilities, promoted the mechanization of construction, and took other measures to ensure that the project was completed safely, efficiently, and with high quality. At the same time, the company also promotes the construction of other grid infrastructures and expands supporting grid projects to meet the power needs of the autonomous region, Shizuishan City, and key investment enterprise customers.

In the next step, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to scientifically plan grid construction projects, playing a supportive role in stabilizing the economy, ensuring growth, and promoting power development.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company

Also from this source

State grid Shizuishan Power supply company: winter irrigation to protect electricity early start agricultural production is guaranteed

After the autumn harvest, the winter irrigation work will be fully rolled out, in order to ensure that farmers worry about winter irrigation...

State Grid Shizuishan power supply Company: Escort "coal to electricity", improve quality and efficiency to warm people's hearts

Recently, the State grid Shizuishan power supply staff to Baofeng street, Zhenguan village, Xingsheng village new rural installation of air energy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics