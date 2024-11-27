State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company uses unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to inspect and ensure the safety of electricity consumption in winter

SHIZUISHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company launched the power grid "peak winter" drone inspection work. The implementation of this initiative has been highly appreciated by the company's staff, as which the drone inspection is safer and more efficient than before.

As the temperature drops in winter and the load gradually increases, power lines face many potential safety challenges. To this end, the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company takes "early start, early detection, and early treatment" as the principle, and organizes staff to use drones and other advanced equipment to conduct refined inspections of power grid lines.

With its advantages of rapid response and high-altitude operation, drones can quickly reach areas that are difficult to reach by humans and conduct meticulous inspections. Through the real-time images transmitted by the drone, the staff can clearly see the status of the line, find out the problems such as insufficient safety distance to the ground and hidden dangers of the line channel in time, and take immediate measures to rectify it to ensure that the power grid equipment operates in the best state.

In severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms and strong winds, drone inspection has played an irreplaceable role. Especially in the case that trees may cause short circuits or power outages due to being too close to the line, the drone accurately marks the trees that need to be pruned through regular aerial photography, and quickly arranges cleaning operations, effectively reducing the risk of line failure.

In order to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid, the company has strengthened the emergency duty, strictly implemented the 24-hour duty system, and prepared sufficient repair vehicles, tools and spare parts. The company are able to respond quickly and effectively in the event of an emergency. In addition, the company also actively promotes and applies drone inspection technology to further improve the "smart" energy level of the power grid.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company