State grid Shizuishan Power supply company: winter irrigation to protect electricity early start agricultural production is guaranteed

SHIZUISHAN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the autumn harvest, the winter irrigation work will be fully rolled out, in order to ensure that farmers worry about winter irrigation electricity, recently, the State grid Shizuishan power supply company planned in advance, and actively organized staff to carry out a comprehensive investigation of the safety risks of agricultural power supply equipment such as well power lines and agricultural irrigation distribution transformers in the area before winter irrigation, to ensure that farmers worry about winter irrigation electricity.

The company's staff went into the field and pumping station, investigated and treated the safety hazards of agricultural power supply equipment such as the well distribution room, power lines and distribution transformers involved in winter irrigation, accurately grasped the operation of the drainage and irrigation equipment, timely dealt with various hidden hazards and defects, and supplemented and hung safety warning signs in the field important lines and equipment areas. Always remind the operation of agricultural machinery and vehicles to pay attention to avoiding the line equipment to prevent the delay of winter irrigation production electricity due to equipment failure and safety accidents.

It is reported that the State grid Shizuishan power supply company attaches great importance to the annual winter farmland irrigation, in accordance with the overall requirements of doing a good job of winter irrigation and electricity protection services, the quality service is extended to the field, and the staff is organized in the wheat field side, the greenhouse, the machine well side, the site to explain the safety notes for irrigation electricity for users, and carry out technical guidance on the operation of electrical equipment. Timely correct private pull random connection behavior, help solve all kinds of electricity problems. At the same time, open up the green channel for the expansion of winter irrigation electricity industry, simplify the installation process, compress the installation time limit, and prioritize the protection of winter irrigation electricity. Speed up the response speed of fault repair report, improve the quality of emergency repair service, and effectively ensure that users use "timely electricity", "satisfied electricity", and "assured electricity".

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company