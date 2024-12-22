State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company won awards for three QC achievements

SHIZUISHAN, China, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2024 Excellent Management Innovation and QC Group Activity Achievements and Experience Exchange Conference, held by State Grid Ningxia Electric Power, was grandly held in Yinchuan. State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company performed well in this event. A total of three QC achievements stood out in the fierce competition and achieved excellent results.

Among them, the "Development of Three-dimensional Intelligent Number Protection System of Transmission Corridor" won the first prize. The project provides a solid guarantee for the safety of transmission corridors by constructing and establishing a physical protection network and a multi-dimensional monitoring system. At the same time, the two achievements of "Shortening the Snow Removal Time of Operating Insulators in 110kV Substations" and "Shortening the Verification Information Management Time of Medium Voltage Transformers" also won the third prizes respectively. The former adopts the airflow acceleration principle and video surveillance technology to effectively improve the efficiency and quality of snow removal; the latter realizes automatic batch recognition and remote verification of transformer information by combining service robots and backpack lifting robots, solving the problems of high error rates and time-consuming manual information processing in management.

In recent years, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has always adhered to "innovation and transformation" as a breakthrough point, focusing on solving the pain points and difficulties in production and operation. The company gives full play to the platform advantages of "Xiajian Mining Labor Model Innovation Studio" and has built an "invention-assesment-transformation-landing" mechanism for innovative achievements, which has stimulated the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of employees to participate in QC activities.

In the future, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to take QC activities as an opportunity to continue to promote innovative practical activities, strengthen the cultivation of innovative talents, dig deep into the potential of innovation, activate the momentum of innovation, and strive to contribute to the writing of Shizuishan chapter of Chinese-style modernization.

SOURCE State grid Shizuishan power supply Company