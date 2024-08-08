State Grid Sishui County Power Supply Company: "Village Network Co-construction" opens up the "last kilometer" for the people

JINING, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relying on the beautiful ecological environment and profound cultural heritage, Sishui County has deeply built the operation mechanism of "research + cultural and creative + art + education + agriculture + tourism" in the Longwan Hu Rural Revitalization Demonstration Zone. On July 26, State Grid Sishui County Power Supply Company, relying on the "village network co-construction" demonstration site, will fully serve the development of the rural revitalization demonstration area and carry out the "Rainbow to Heart" Pioneer Action at the rainbow station base of the demonstration area, opening up the "the last kilometer" to serve the people.

It is reported that in order to ensure the power supply in the demonstration area, the company organized a service team in advance, visited key customers of power protection, and carried out a comprehensive and detailed inspection of the customer's backup power supply and the switching of self-provided generators. During the period of power preservation for various important activities, the inspection personnel are organized to use the infrared thermal imager to measure the temperature of the equipment, supervise and guide customers to inspect the internal electrical equipment in the activity place, ensure the safe and stable operation of the equipment, and effectively ensure the "zero flash" of the power supply for various activities.

"The weather is hot, and the electricity business is completed at the demonstration point, which is very convenient and considerate." Wei Dongxian, a villager from Dongzhongdu Village, Shengshuiyu Town, inquired about the electricity bill through the "Online State Grid" APP under the guidance of the on duty of the Rainbow Post Station, and felt the convenience brought by the post station.

Located in the demonstration area of Longwan Lake Demonstration Area, the "Village Network Co-construction" demonstration site is built with an electric power "Rainbow Station", which is a new business card of Surabaya Company to polish the business environment. The demonstration site is equipped with mobile operation terminals, water dispensers, umbrellas, corporate culture image display and other equipment and facilities, which can explain safety electricity knowledge on the spot, answer customer electricity inquiries, and "one-stop" handling electricity business. The manager of Baobaotai District made a phone call, which was on call and carried out grid services in a timely manner. At the same time, the service team pairs with the lonely elderly and left-behind children in the grid through "one-to-one" and "one-to-many" to provide convenient services and volunteer services to achieve "customer appeal without the grid". The company adheres to the "first evaluation of enterprise experience and the first standard of mass experience", focuses on the electricity needs of 3,433 customers in the demonstration area, and strives to create a new model of "grid + one-stop" service to contribute electricity to the demonstration area.

SOURCE State Grid Sishui County Power Supply Company