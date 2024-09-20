State Grid Tacheng Power Supply Company: The first "renovation + capacity expansion" wind power project is connected to the grid

TACHENG, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, the "49,500-kilowatt renovation + 50,000-kilowatt capacity expansion" project of Tacheng Tianrun Mayitas Wind Farm was successfully powered on, marking the official grid connection of the first "renovation + capacity expansion" wind power project in the Tacheng power grid.

It is reported that Guohua Mayitas Wind Farm involved in this renovation project is the first wind farm in Tacheng area. It is located in the Mayitas wind area, one of the nine major wind areas in Xinjiang. It has been connected to the grid and operated for 15 years. This renovation replaces 66 750-kilowatt wind turbines with 6 8340-kilowatt wind turbines, realizing "replacing small ones with large ones". The 50,000-kilowatt wind power capacity expansion is to add 6 8340-kilowatt wind turbines. This time, a capacity of 44,000 kilowatts will be connected to the grid, supported by 5,000 kilowatts/10,000 kilowatt-hours. After the project is put into production, the annual online power generation can reach 325 million kilowatt-hours. Its annual power generation can save about 91,100 tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 250,100 tons, and reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by about 30.5 tons.

In order to ensure the smooth grid connection of this project, State Grid Tacheng Power Supply Company attaches great importance. During the project construction process, special personnel are sent to the site to inspect the project construction progress, and technical personnel are organized many times for professional docking. Actively communicate with the project owner to timely grasp the project progress and provide whole-process tracking services. And for the defects found in the acceptance of this project, a rectification notice is issued to urge the project owner to eliminate the defects in time to ensure that the project is connected to the grid in accordance with laws and regulations.

Subsequently, Tacheng Company will continue to do a good job in the grid connection acceptance of projects such as the 500,000-kilowatt wind power of Sany Heavy Energy Company and the 200,000-kilowatt wind power of Emin County Guoxin Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. to ensure that new energy projects are put into production as planned.

