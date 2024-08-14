State Grid Tai'an Power Supply Company: Moving the Power Supply Service Gateway Forward to Support the Development of New Quality Productivity

TAIAN, China, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Tai'an Power Supply Company organized staff to conduct electricity inspections at the Changtong 6 million core kilometer optical cable intelligent manufacturing project in Xintai City, Tai'an City. After Changtong Optical Cable is completed and put into operation in early 2023, Tai'an has officially achieved the integrated development of the entire industry chain of optical rods, optical fibers, and optical cables, becoming the only "rod fiber cable" integrated complete industrial base in North China.

A complete high-tech industrial chain is an important guarantee for the high-quality development of local economy. The local government has traced the upstream projects of the industrial chain and traced the downstream projects of the industrial chain, focusing on the development of new quality productivity. The three forces of "point", "group" and "chain" are working together, and multiple supply chain enterprises have been introduced. To continuously stimulate the potential for economic development by focusing on expanding new quality productivity enterprises such as high-end equipment manufacturing, fine chemicals, new energy vehicles, and optoelectronic technology.

State Grid Tai'an Power Supply Company adheres to reform and innovation, fully serves local new quality productivity projects, practices the service concept of "letting electricity wait for development, not letting development wait for electricity", plans and layouts ahead, shifts the service gateway forward, and provides proactive and unconditional "grid based" guarantee services for a group of high-tech enterprises such as Huaneng Tai'an Optoelectronics Technology and Changtong Optical Fiber Cable. It formulates a "one enterprise, one policy" power supply service guarantee plan, establishes energy consumption models for enterprises based on user profiles, regularly organizes staff to conduct safety inspections in enterprise transformer rooms, distribution rooms, and production workshops, timely discovers and eliminates existing safety hazards, guides enterprises to use electricity safely and scientifically, and increases the inspection frequency of transmission and distribution lines and public equipment to ensure the safety and reliability of power supply.

State Grid Tai'an Power Supply Company insists on serving the high-quality development of local economy, continuously increasing investment in power grid construction, fully leveraging the role of power pioneers, and acting as the "electricity manager" of the enterprise with practical actions, providing solid and reliable power supply guarantee for the development of local new quality productivity.

