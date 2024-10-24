State Grid Taizhou Electric Power Supply Company: Dual-station Integration for "Back-to-Back" Fast Charging Station Construction

TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "It feels great to be able to charge and monitor the battery function at the same time." On October 21, Zhou Feng, a citizen, inserted the charging connector into his electric vehicle under the guidance of on-site staff at the "Xing Ji Dian" electric vehicle dual-station integrated service station in Taizhou, Jiangsu.

It is understood that in recent years, local residents in Taizhou have shown a significantly increased willingness to choose electric vehicles, with their ownership continuously climbing at a stunning annual growth rate of 50%. To address the charging difficulties faced by some customers, State Grid Taizhou Electric Power Supply Company innovatively introduced a dual-station integrated service model combining "substation + charging station". This model optimizes and integrates the land use for each substation and actively collaborates with relevant government departments to convert idle substation land into charging stations, sharing land and power resources to achieve efficient utilization of space and facilities, effectively addressing the land use for "back-to-back" dual-station integration.

"The dual-station integrated service model of 'substation + charging station' involves building a new charging station next to an existing substation. The power supply company provides a dedicated power line, and resources are optimally allocated by sharing the substation's distribution resources to ensure efficient operation of the charging station. Compared to traditional charging stations, the 'dual-station' integration model can provide abundant electrical energy, support the application of new fast charging and battery swapping technologies, enabling an electric vehicle to be fully charged within 10-15 minutes or have its battery swapped within 3-5 minutes," explained the relevant person in charge of the company's marketing department.

The "dual-station integration" model adopts a dedicated power line for centralized power supply. The power supply company modifies the standby interval on the 10kV busbar of the substation into a dedicated power line for the newly built charging station, directly connecting the substation and the charging station to ensure stable and reliable power supply for the charging station. Compared to the relatively disorderly and scattered construction of charging piles in society, this model reasonably utilizes the existing grid's emergency standby capacity without the need to build additional substations. It can also cut or reduce the power supply load based on the grid's conditions, maximizing the utilization efficiency of the existing grid.

