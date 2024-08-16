State Grid Taizhou Luqiao District Power Supply Company: "Village Network Construction" Precise Service for Smart Agriculture

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Thank you for regularly checking our equipment, especially during these days of persistent high temperatures. With the assurance of reliable power supply, we feel much more at ease." On July 22, the employees of the State Grid Taizhou Luqiao District Power Supply Company came to the 5G Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park in Shuibin Village of Luoyang Street, and comprehensively checked the lines and power equipment in the park, especially the smart irrigation system, switch knife, leakage protection device, and carefully surveyed, and eliminated the hidden dangers of power safety in time, so as to enable the efficient and green development of smart agriculture with reliable and high-quality electricity.

In the demonstration garden, a large area of lush green tomato vines is in sight, with red and green tomatoes hanging on the vines, presenting a scene of abundant harvest. Accompanied by the broadcast of the intelligent system's real-time environmental monitoring, the park staff are walking through the greenery to pick ripe tomatoes.

"Automatic sowing, automatic irrigation, automatic nutrient replenishment, and real-time monitoring of air temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide concentration, light intensity, all aspects of the park are inseparable from electricity." The relevant person in charge of the park introduced that the demonstration park covers an area of 122 acres, through the Internet + smart agricultural technology, connecting with digital agricultural production, integrating modern urban agricultural experience, and creating a one-stop new agricultural model.

In response to this, State Grid Taizhou Luqiao District Power Supply Company actively adapted to the new situation of smart agricultural development and users' new electricity demands, took multiple measures to carry out "village network co-construction" electricity convenience services, extending village area power supply service channels, and solving users' electricity needs through "online + offline", helping users to identify hidden dangers of electricity use, publicizing precautions for safe electricity use, explaining electricity price policies that benefit the people, to achieve "village network co-construction" with heart-to-heart connection and the users can handle electricity business at "zero distance", with electricity empowerment, make the rural economy 'strong' up, the masses of the waistline 'bulge' up.

Next, the State Grid Taizhou Luqiao District Power Supply Company will continue to promote rural revitalization as an important task to serve local economic development, deepen the "village network co-construction" management model. On the one hand, accelerate the promotion of rural power grid transformation and upgrading projects, continuously improve power supply capacity and quality. On the other hand, continue to optimize the business environment, comprehensively improve the speed and temperature of power supply services, and practice the purpose of "People's power enterprises for the people" with practical actions.

