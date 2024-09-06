State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company: launched a series of social responsibility month activities

TULUFAN, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The school is back and the electricity load is up again. We feel much relieved that you can come and help with the inspection at this time." On September 4, in the Middle school of Ilhu Town, Tokxun County, Turpan City, the school's educational director, Mai Ming Jiang, Mai Mai Ti, said to the members of the volunteer service team of the State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company. This is a microcosm of the company's Social Responsibility Month activities.

In order to strengthen effective communication and cooperation from all sectors of society and enhance the brand reputation of State Grid, State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company launched a series of activities of "Social Responsibility Month" in September, organizing personnel to carry out activities such as the promotion of responsibility concepts, the dissemination of performance stories and practical actions to improve the communication of stakeholders, coordinate and solve relevant problems, and enhance the sense of power acquisition of stakeholders.

"Students, what are the electrical appliances in the school?" In the classroom of Class 1, Grade 3 of Yila Lake Town Middle School, the service team members became electricity teachers. Through easy-to-understand language and illustrated courseware, the students were firmly rooted in the correct concept of electricity consumption, and deeply realized the importance of safe electricity consumption, scientific electricity consumption and energy saving.

In the beginning of the school season, the State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company organized three "immediately do" volunteer service teams to take the initiative to carry out "small horn guard safety" activities in 22 primary and secondary schools such as Illhu Town middle school and Gaochang District No. 7 Primary School, explaining campus safety knowledge for teachers and students, improving teachers and students' awareness of safety and self-protection ability. At the same time, the team members carried out safety electricity inspection in the school power distribution room, classrooms, canteens, dormitories and other places, closed loop rectification of safety electricity hazards, timely inform the school of line damage, poor contact and other problems and assist in maintenance, to create a good electricity environment for the majority of teachers and students.

"Thanks to the power supply company for its long-term help. Your performance practice book is rich in content and novel in perspective, which intuitively shows the quality service of performance for the people, and allows our company to have a deeper understanding of the National Grid." Toksun County Huatian porcelain industry office director Wang Lixia said.

During the activity, the company also organized personnel to visit 12 enterprises including Xinjiang Shenhong Group Company limited by shares, Taixin Kunde Coal Industry limited company, Toksun County Huatian Porcelain Industry, etc.,"zero distance" to understand the electricity demand of enterprises, combined with the actual situation of enterprises to promote the pro-enterprise policy, targeted suggestions for enterprises to reduce costs and increase efficiency. At the same time, more than 60 copies of the "Performance Practice Letter" were issued to enterprises to effectively enhance the "sense of gain" of customers' electricity consumption.

In the next stage, the State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company will continue to carry out the "Social Responsibility Month" activities to provide on-site services to customers, enhance the understanding, support and attention of all sectors of society to the work of power enterprises, highlight the responsibility of central enterprises, and create a healthy and harmonious power supply environment.

