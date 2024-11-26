State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company promotes the high-quality development of the local new energy industry

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, significant progress has been made in the construction of the new energy industry chain in Turfan, Xinjiang. On November 25, the staff of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company came to the production workshop of Xinjiang Wuxiao New Energy Co., Ltd. to provide technical guidance for enterprise production and further promote the construction of Turfan's new energy industry chain.

Turfan is known as a "wind reservoir" and is a key development area for wind power and solar photovoltaic power generation under the 14th Five-Year Plan for energy development in Xinjiang. In recent years, Turfan has taken the new energy industry chain as the main direction of investment attraction, focusing on extending the chain and strengthening the chain, attracting a large number of new energy and new material manufacturing enterprises to settle in Turfan one after another.

Xinjiang Wuxiao New Energy Co., Ltd., as one of the new energy enterprises in Turfan City, was established in July 2023. It is an enterprise engaged in the manufacture and sales of photovoltaic equipment and components, and the manufacture and sales of new energy original equipment. The company is equipped with new equipment needed for the production of advanced ion cutting machines and other towers. It produces 300 sets of wind power towers every year. At present, it has fully entered the production period.

In order to support the development of the new energy industry, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has planned the regulation and regulation of 750 kV, 220 kV and other grid projects supporting the construction of new energy projects in advance, accelerated the construction of the project, and made every effort to do a good job in the construction of new energy supporting delivery projects.

At present, the production system of Turfan's new energy whole industrial chain has initially taken shape, thanks to the joint efforts of local governments and enterprises. In the future, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to increase its support for the new energy industry, promote the high-quality development of the new energy industry, and inject new impetus into the local economic and social development.

