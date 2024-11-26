State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company's "one-click smooth control" helps the intelligent improvement of distribution network operation and maintenance

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, Turfan Power Grid applied "one-click smooth control" technology for the first time to complete the 10-kV glorious line and forward line closed-ring load transfer operation. This "one-click smooth control" was successfully applied, marking a new level in the digitalization of the power grid.

The distribution network "one-click smooth control" technology realizes the one-click start of the operation steps and the automatic sequential execution of the operation process by setting the switch operation order in the distribution automation system. With just one click to send instructions, the program operation will replace the original manual operation, and the operation time will be shortened to the second level.

Since the beginning of this year, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has intensified the construction of innovative digital functions, successively realized new technology applications such as "one-click smooth control" load transfer, fully automatic adaptive peer-to-point deployment of distribution terminals, and fixed-value intelligent control of distribution network protection, and the digital level of distribution network operation and maintenance has been continuously improved.

In the next step, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will increase the deployment of software and hardware facilities of the distribution automation system, actively explore system application scenarios, cultivate distribution automation professionals, change the operation and maintenance management ideas of the traditional distribution network, effectively improve the power supply reliability of the distribution network, provide users with higher-quality and stable power, and help regional economic development.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company