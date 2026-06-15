State Grid Weiyuan County Power Supply Company：Power Energizes Agriculture and Tourism Industries for a Brighter Life

WEIYUAN, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, staff members from State Grid Weiyuan County Power Supply Company paid a visit to Nangu Rose Garden in Shangwan Town to conduct on-site electrical safety inspections. They provided thoughtful services to safeguard farmers' production, delivering tangible benefits to the local people.

Integrating flower cultivation, product processing and leisure sightseeing, Nangu Rose Garden has become an important source of income for local farmers in Shangwan Town. Constant and reliable power supply is essential for the temperature-controlled greenhouses, irrigation facilities, processing machines and landscape lighting across the garden, and electrical safety is directly linked to harvests and earnings. The staff conducted a thorough inspection of distribution rooms, distribution boxes, low-voltage power lines and protection devices. They used infrared thermometers to monitor the operation of equipment, focusing on potential hazards such as aging lines, loose wiring and equipment overload, leaving no hidden dangers unchecked.

"Electricity is indispensable for flower growing nowadays. We rely on it to regulate greenhouse temperatures and irrigate fields. Stable power supply guarantees good growth of flowers and makes our life more reassuring," said Li Xiaojuan, a local grower. During this inspection, a total of 3 distribution rooms and 6 distribution boxes were examined. Five potential electrical hazards were identified, three of which were rectified on the spot. A time limit was set for the remaining two issues, with dedicated staff assigned to follow up to ensure all risks are fully eliminated. Apart from inspections, the team also gave on-site lectures on electricity usage knowledge and emergency skills to nearby farmers, guided the garden to improve its power management rules, and learned about its future development plans in advance to cater to upcoming power demands.

Backed by reliable power services, local industries keep thriving, bringing tangible happiness to residents. Going forward, State Grid Weiyuan County Power Supply Company will continue regular on-site patrols and inspections, extending quality services to fields and rural areas. With steady power support, the company will help local people engage in production and business with peace of mind, and jointly create an increasingly prosperous life.

SOURCE State Grid Weiyuan County Power Supply Company