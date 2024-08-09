State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company: Make every effort to investigate the hidden dangers of the distribution network Flood control

RIZHAO, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company transforms the 10-kilovolt school line from Zhongzhi Town, and reasonably divides the electricity load carried by the low-voltage line to ensure the safety of flood control and flood control in Xuezhuang Reservoir. During the critical period of the local flood season, State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company strengthens the professional management of distribution network operation and inspection, eliminates all kinds of hidden dangers of electricity consumption, and improves the reliability and safe operation level of power supply, laying a solid foundation for the power grid to meet the peak of the summer.

In order to ensure that Wulian Power Grid safely survives the peak of electricity consumption in summer, State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company plans ahead of time, deploys carefully, takes active actions, and does a good job in welcoming the peak of summer in an all-round way. The first is to ensure the safe operation of the power grid, focusing on the implementation of the safety production responsibility system at all levels, and adhere to "Safety production rectification". The investigation and management of hidden accidents and other work are closely combined to strengthen the management of weak links of the power grid, carry out an all-round investigation of transmission and transformation equipment, especially infrared temperature measurement of heavy-load transmission and transformation equipment, and timely detection and elimination of defects. Solidly promote the upgrading and reform of the agricultural network. We will accelerate the elimination of regional low-voltage phenomena and further improve the safe and reliable operation level of the power grid. The second is to protect key projects and people's livelihood electricity. Adhere to the principle of key points and people's livelihood, refine and optimize the orderly power consumption plan, and improve the internal orderly electricity early warning and emergency mechanism. The joint government departments issued the "Orderly Electricity Plan for the Peak and Summer" to actively guide customers to avoid peak electricity and fill valleys, so as to ensure the reasonable allocation of power resources. The third is to ensure the safety of the power grid. Persist in "Combination of anti-robbing and prevention", increase measures, strictly organize, formulate flood control and rescue plans, set up rescue commandos, and carry out flood control and rescue models. It is planned to exercise to improve the emergency response capacity of flood control and rescue. Prepare flood control materials, work equipment, vehicles and communication equipment in advance, register the quantity and storage place of all flood control materials, and set up a special person to keep and check it regularly. Carry out a comprehensive inspection of the waterproofing and lightning protection of substations and the power facilities of key reservoirs, canals and drainage ditches to ensure the safety of the power grid.

On this basis, State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company has focused on the investigation of hidden dangers of the distribution network, strictly implemented the investigation standards of distribution equipment, compiled the Outline for the Investigation of Hidden Defects of Distribution Equipment, and promoted the standardized investigation of hidden dangers of the distribution network. The distribution equipment of 10 kilovolts and below, including transformers, switches, power cable lines, overhead lines, channels, production auxiliary facilities, etc. shall be carried out by means of data and on-site comparison, power outage and live detection. The hidden dangers of the distribution network shall be divided into critical defects, serious defects and general defects, and the three-level treatment methods shall be taken to immediately, eliminate defects within the specified time, and formulate targeted treatment opinions. It is to ensure that the distribution equipment is always in a safe state. At present, the company has completed the investigation of 810 distribution network racks in the county, and replaced 31 full-load transformers.

SOURCE State Grid Wulian County Power Supply Company