State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company is committed to addressing the "bird-line conflict" through an innovative approach that prioritizes "protection rather than deterrence."

WUZHONG, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated along the Yellow River, Ningxia Wuzhong City serves as a vital ecological corridor, presenting significant challenges in harmonizing avian activity with power grid development. To tackle this issue, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has formulated a comprehensive strategy entitled "Protecting Birds to Safeguard Power Lines," which underscores the principles of "wisdom, research, integration, and innovation."

This strategy encompasses four key components: (1) conducting extensive investigations and research in collaboration with ornithological societies to establish an information think tank; (2) installing bird protection devices to create safe habitats for avifauna; (3) forming a volunteer service team and mobilizing community resources to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations; and (4) fostering innovation in the research and development of insulated bypass lines, thereby successfully transitioning from a deterrent-based approach to one focused on protection.

Since the implementation of this initiative, the first 110kV ecological bird protection demonstration line has been established in Ningxia. This achievement has resulted in "zero tripping" incidents while saving 1.2 million yuan in bird prevention costs and rescuing 158 birds. The insulated diversion line has also been listed on State Grid's e-commerce platform to promote its transformation results, yielding an output value of 3 million yuan. In recognition of its impact, the project was awarded a gold medal at the national theme competition "Golden Key - China's Action for SDG" in 2024, highlighting the appeal of the brand "Green Power on the Seas."

The State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to enhance its efforts in promoting insulation pilot line installations while effectively transforming innovative results into practical applications. Building on last year's activity survey and assessment report, we aim to deepen our collaboration with avian experts and environmental protection organisation. We will conduct thorough analyses and research to design artificial birdhouses tailored to various bird populations and habitats, which will be installed in areas with high breeding densities. This initiative forms part of our exploration into implementing the "Birdhouse of Life" project.

Concurrently, the State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company remains committed to strengthening its role within the "Golden Key-SDG China Action" framework as we seek out additional sustainable development solutions.

SOURCE State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company