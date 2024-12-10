State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company provides precise services for the high-quality development of high-end manufacturing industry

YANTAI, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company has anchored major key projects in the city, focused on customer needs, actively expanded and extended power supply service measures, continuously optimized the power business environment, and supported the high-quality development of the city's economy with high standard power supply services.

Entering the production workshop of Jiangda Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Jiangda Auto Parts) in Longkou City, the machines roar and the production line runs at high speed, creating a bustling scene. Rows of brand new brake discs and brake hubs are emerging from the automated assembly line, with skilled workers operating the equipment and controlling each process. These high-quality castings are about to enter the domestic and international markets and be loaded onto various passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and engineering transport vehicles.

Since its establishment in 2014, this modern manufacturing enterprise has rapidly risen, focusing on the processing and production of castings such as brake discs and brake hubs. With excellent products covering all fields in China, it has won market favor with over 2000 varieties. After years of hard work, Jiangda Auto Parts has achieved fruitful results. Holding multiple authoritative certifications such as IATF16949 international quality management system certification, and holding honors such as "National High tech Enterprise" and "National Specialized and Innovative 'Little Giant' Enterprise", demonstrating technical strength and innovative vitality; In November 2024, Jiangda Auto Parts was selected as the eighth batch of Shandong Province Manufacturing Industry Single Champion. Moreover, Jiangda Auto Parts attaches great importance to industry university research cooperation and has partnered with Harbin Institute of Technology to establish a cooperative relationship around the high-temperature resistant ceramic matrix composite material project; Rich patent achievements, holding 11 invention patents and 29 utility model patents, and participating in the formulation of a national standard for gray cast iron parts.

Jiangda Auto Parts has been flying all the way, thanks to the strong support of State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company. In order to provide precise services to Jiangda Auto Parts, the power supply company has established a professional service team, adhering to the implementation of "providing services, solving problems, and promoting development". Regular visits to enterprises are conducted to proactively identify potential electrical hazards and nip potential faults in the bud. During the peak production season, the electricity load of enterprises increases. The power supply company has planned in advance to tailor a power consumption plan for Jiangda Auto Parts, reasonably allocating electricity during peak and off peak periods, ensuring efficient operation of equipment, and reducing electricity costs. In addition, the power supply company also helps enterprises come up with ideas and strategies for energy conservation and consumption reduction, provides lectures on electricity and price policies, and takes practical actions to support the high-quality development of the enterprise economy.

At the beginning of 2024, Jiangda Auto Parts Company made another significant contribution to its development by successfully acquiring Fuyuan Machinery and establishing Shandong Fuyuan High end Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. It plans to build it into a low-carbon, green, intelligent, and digital factory that integrates technology, automation, and digitization. Nowadays, the production workshop of Fuyuan Company has taken shape, with brand new production lines arranged in an orderly manner and intelligent equipment poised to take off. It showcases the technological vitality of high-end manufacturing everywhere, injecting strong impetus into the high-end transformation of Longkou's auto parts industry.

In the continuous expansion and upgrading journey of Jiangda, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company can be regarded as the "hardcore responsibility" behind the scenes. After learning about Jiangda Auto Parts' expansion layout and the landing of new enterprises, the power supply company quickly responded, proactively connected with the enterprise's electricity demand, formulated power supply plans, and adhered to the principle of "letting electricity wait for development, not letting development wait for electricity".

High quality service is the cornerstone of building an excellent power supply service system. The power supply stations in the jurisdiction work together seamlessly with the marketing and operation inspection departments of enterprises, conduct in-depth investigations on the front line of enterprises, accurately grasp equipment power parameters and future production capacity planning, and tailor the power guarantee plan accordingly. Faced with the huge demand for power support in the project, the power supply company bravely took on the heavy responsibility and actively fought for the project and funding from the provincial company. During the process, there were numerous difficulties, including civil coordination and obstacles in the layout of power lines. The power supply staff acted as "coordinators" and "attackers", shuttling between the construction site and surrounding villages, patiently explaining and resolving public concerns.

During the construction process, the staff closely monitored the laying of the lines and installation of equipment, and made every effort to supervise the progress. With this persistence, the project was applied for, approved, and completed in the same year. Now, the two 10 kV lines have been completed ahead of schedule, and everything is ready, just waiting for the enterprise to press the "acceleration button" for production capacity.

The promotion of high-quality development in the manufacturing industry cannot be achieved without the empowerment and support of Pengpai Electric Power. In the future, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company will continue to uphold its original intention, keep up with the pace of the city's economic development, use stable and reliable power support, escort private enterprises to ride the wind and waves, consolidate the energy foundation for the vigorous development of local manufacturing industry, and work together to create brilliance for local economic development.

