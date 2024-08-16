State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power: ensure safe and reliable electricity consumption of drinking water projects

LISHUI, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in Linggen Village, Liandu District, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, the staff of State Grid Zhejiang Lishui Power Supply Company installed meters and connected electricity for the new single village water station, laying the foundation for the subsequent operation of the project.

Single village water station refers to a small and micro water plant with a daily water supply of less than 1,000 tons and a water supply covering less than 10,000 people. Some people in Zhejiang live far away from cities and towns, and the extension of urban and township water plant pipeline network can not fully cover these places, and a single village water station is needed to ensure water supply.

"Drink water" does not mean "drink good water". In 2023, Zhejiang fully launched the transformation and upgrading of rural water supply single-village water stations to ensure that "one village does not fall, and not a few people". In view of the weak foundation of rural drinking water safety, Zhejiang Province vigorously implemented the consolidation and improvement of rural drinking water safety project, and established a "from the source to the leading" rural drinking water construction management system through supporting, upgrading, upgrading, and new construction.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power continues to track the progress of the province's single village water station project, extend power supply services, organize employees to carry out inspections of drinking water engineering power facilities at each direct drinking water station, focus on replacing old lines to eliminate safety hazards, and conduct comprehensive inspections of machinery Wells, pumps and other equipment to ensure safe and reliable electricity supply point equipment. Ensure that people have access to safe, soothing and healthy water.

In Lishui, in order to help solve the problem of rural drinking water and electricity, State Grid Zhejiang Lishui Power Supply Company and Lishui Municipal Water Resources Bureau issued a single village water station electricity construction document, forming a "one station, one policy" power connection program. Implement the "one-stop" service of electricity, take the initiative to docking with the village committee of the construction of drinking water projects, coordinate to solve the problems of land occupation, line and channel cleaning, power supply equipment installation, provide field investigation, wiring design, equipment installation and other services, before the completion of the drinking water project, complete the installation of power facilities to ensure the safety and reliable electricity consumption of drinking water projects.

"Whether it is a new water station or a upgraded water station, we require all localities to ensure that electricity is put into the design and planning, laying a good foundation for the next digital management coverage." Wu Gang, director of Lishui Rural Water Conservancy and hydropower Management Center, said that this round of transformation and upgrading of the single village water station, for the conditions to access the public grid power supply, the use of public grid power supply; For water stations with difficulty in power supply from public grid, photoelectric energy storage is used for power supply in combination with sunshine conditions of installation area and power demand of water station equipment.

In the construction of single village water station, power supply guarantee is an important content. The water source of the water station is generally deep in the mountains, far away from the village, similarly, the power supply company is also deep in the mountains, transporting materials is very inconvenient. Due to inconvenient transportation and uneven terrain, many large machinery can not be used, and can only rely on manual work. Up to now, the State Grid Zhejiang Lishui Power Supply Company has built more than 300 kilometers of low-voltage lines for the single village water station, and installed more than 1,000 meters to ensure the safe and reliable electricity consumption of drinking water projects.

