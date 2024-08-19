State Grid Zhejiang Tiantai County power supply company: "Village network construction" to make people's lives better

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the future, everyone will inquire about electricity consumption, and will not pay electricity bills on the line to the service point, I will come here every 3 or 8 market days." Recently, at the "village network construction" power convenience service point in Baihe Village, Tiantai County, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, Zhao Shibo, a staff member of Baihe power supply office of the State Grid Zhejiang Tiantai County power supply company, said to the villagers present after helping the villager Wang Elder sister to pay the electricity bill on her mobile phone. This is a profile of the company's efforts to promote the "village network construction" electric convenience service.

In recent years, the State Grid Zhejiang Tiantai County power supply company has actively explored a new model of rural power service, taking the local power supply office as the unit, implementing the convenient service concept of "nearby service", "co-construction and sharing", building an excellent service model of "one list" and "one station", giving full play to the role of village-level power grid personnel, and extending electricity service to the villagers' doorsteps. To meet the needs of rural electricity service quickly and conveniently.

The Start of Autumn Solar term has passed, but the temperature in Tiantai County of Taizhou, Zhejiang Province is still "high", and the demand for electricity in the life and agricultural production of residents in various townships is still growing. In order to ensure the safety and stability of all aspects of electricity consumption, the company arranged for the local power supply office to take the initiative to docking with the village committees, organize door-to-door service, carry out important agriculture-related line equipment patrol work, and use the "village network construction" platform to understand the current electricity demand for villagers, "zero distance" service to ensure the life and production of electricity for farmers.

"Before electricity encountered problems, we did not know who was good, now well, the village has a power convenience service point, every village market day, Master Zhao is waiting here, we consult electricity is very convenient ah." Dajie Wang, a villager from Tiantai County, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, said happily.

Market refers to a form of activity that gathers regularly for commodity trading. The Xiazhai market in Tiantai County, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, has a history of more than 300 years since the end of the Ming Dynasty and the beginning of the Qing Dynasty. At that time, villagers from far and near flock to carry goods and go with gold, and it is lively, and the flow of people can reach more than 30,000 people in a day. Baihe Power Supply is to take advantage of this advantage of the lower house market to set up a point here, aiming to let more villagers get better power services.

"The combined use of fans can accelerate indoor air circulation and help the air conditioner reach the set temperature faster, thus reducing the operating time of the air conditioner. If you raise the set temperature of the air conditioner by one degree Celsius and turn on the fan, you can save 7-10% of the electricity." Zhao Shibo will be there, of course, the people call him, as long as the villagers have any need for electricity, he is on call. Well, it wasn't market day yesterday, but he came as soon as the villagers needed him.

Fan and air conditioning together, not only does not cost electricity, but more money, elder sister Wang they have said that after going home to the air conditioning temperature to 26 or 28 degrees, and then open the fan!

The accumulation of steps can reach thousands of miles, and the big energy comes from the small grid. Into the Xiazhai village convenience service hall, the "village network to build electricity convenience service point" jumped into the eyes, the socket was broken, the light was not bright, and the agricultural machinery did not listen to the command... "As far as electricity is concerned, just go to the window and everything is done." With one voice, the villagers give a thumbs up to the service of the power department.

Since the implementation of the "village network construction", the State Grid Tiantai County power supply company has made the villagers feel the "never leave the house" electricity service. This high-quality and kinship power supply service has won the praise of the four townships and eight towns, and people's sense of power access and happiness have become stronger.

SOURCE State Grid Zhejiang Tiantai County power supply company