State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Develops and Deploys New Agricultural Power Connection Boxes

ZHENJIANG, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2, villagers from Yicun, Shangdang Town, Dantu District, Zhenjiang City, arrived at their contracted 45-acre winter wheat field and connected a 1.2-kilowatt water pump to the socket of a "New Agricultural Water Extraction Power Connection Box" installed on Pole No. 7 of the 413 Line at 400 volts near the field. In just 10 seconds, the wheat fields were supplied with ample water.

Dantu District of Zhenjiang City has a rice and wheat cultivation area of 290,000 acres, resulting in a strong demand for agricultural irrigation. In the past, farmers mainly relied on water pumps to draw water from nearby ponds for irrigation, often using hook-ups or live lead-ins on agricultural lines, posing significant safety risks. With the continuous advancement of rural power grid renovations, in 2019, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company installed unified water extraction power connection boxes along agricultural power lines near farmers' watering points to facilitate irrigation and water extraction. However, after years of operation, issues such as falling box doors, rain-induced equipment damage, and insufficient power outlets persisted with these boxes.

In March of last year, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company gathered manufacturers and some farmers to discuss improvement plans for the water extraction power connection boxes. By early December, a new type of agricultural water extraction power connection box was developed and officially put into use in multiple districts and counties of Zhenjiang, effectively addressing problems with the old version, such as susceptible box damage and limited power outlets. This device has also received unanimous praise from farmers for its safety, reliability, and convenience.

Currently, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has deployed a total of 600 "New Agricultural Water Extraction Power Connection Boxes" in six townships, two streets, and two industrial parks in Dantu District, fully ensuring farmers' electrical safety and meeting the winter irrigation power demand for wheat fields.

