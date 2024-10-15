State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Resolves Power Supply Issue for Indonesian Cargo Ship During Berthing and Unloading

ZHENJIANG, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 0:30 am on October 1, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company completed the temporary power supply task for Zhenjiang Mengjiagang International Storage and Transportation Company overnight, resolving the power supply challenge for an Indonesian cargo ship during berthing and unloading.

Located in Gaoqiao Town, Dantu District, Zhenjiang City, Mengjiagang International Storage and Transportation Company had its self-built substation commissioned in September last year, powered by the 110 kV Longgao Line. In April this year, to accommodate the construction of the first phase of the Yangzhou-Zhenjiang DC project, the Longgao Line needed to be decommissioned, and Mengjiagang's substation was then powered by the Gaoqiao Substation. To enhance the reliability of power supply to the Gaoqiao area and Mengjiagang's substation, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company planned to conduct a dual power supply upgrade on the Gaoqiao Substation from September 24 to October 3, during which the entire Gaoqiao Substation and Mengjiagang's substation would be without power.

On September 23, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company received an urgent notice that an Indonesian cargo ship would dock at Mengjiagang for temporary loading and unloading operations on the evening of September 30, with a cargo throughput exceeding 20,000 tonnes. It was necessary to ensure normal power supply for a ship unloader and conveyor belts with a load of approximately 3,000 kW. The company immediately organized capable personnel to conduct a site survey and calculation, and worked with multiple departments to assess the situation. Ultimately, a temporary power supply plan was determined, with the 10 kV Yingjiang Line temporarily supplying power to the second section of busbars at the Gaoqiao Substation, which in turn powered the first section of busbars at Mengjiagang's substation, successfully resolving the "pressing need" for power during the foreign cargo ship's berthing and unloading operations.

